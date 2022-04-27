Orion's Mary Mohr vaults into first place

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Mary Mohr cleared the bar at 7 feet even to win the pole vault at the Rockridge Co-Ed Invitational on Friday, April 22, in Edgington. She was one of seven competitors.

Results are below.

Friday, April 22, at Rockridge Co-Ed Invitational, Edgington

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Sherrard 173.5. 2nd, Mercer County 92. 3rd, Monmouth United 88. 4th, Rockridge 81. 5th, Monmouth-Roseville 50.5. 6th, Orion 48. 7th, ROWVA-Williamsfield 45. 8th, Ridgewood 28. 9th, Galva 4.

100-meter dash: 11th, Kylee Hanson 14.37. 12th, Kennedy Ketron 14.63.

200 dash: 3rd, Emily Hickerson 28.85. 11th, Mackinzie Washburn 31.63.

400 dash: 9th, Anika Duhs 1:10.86.

800 run: 3rd, Olivia Thomsen 2:38.20.

1600 run: 2nd, Thomsen 5:53.05.

3200 run: 6th, Duhs 14:34.20.

100 hurdles: 12th, Svea Carlson 22.35.

400 relay: 4th, Orion (Delaney Taets, Ketron, Mary Mohr, Hanson) 55.66.

800 relay: 3rd, Orion (Taets, Washburn, Mohr, Hickerson) 2:00.30.

Shot put: 12th, Gretchen Kerker 25-11. 13th, Courtney Farwell 25-8.

Discus: 9th, Abby Bindewald 67-11. 17th, Farwell 45-7.

High jump: 6th, Washburn 4-8. 12th, Hickerson 4-2.

Pole vault: 1st, Mohr 7-0.

Long jump: 6th, Taets 13-3. 15th, Karly Wampler 11-9.

Triple jump: 6th, Taets 28-11.