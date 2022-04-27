Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Rally to Top MerCo

The Ridgewood Spartans put three runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead over Mercer County on Tuesday, April 19th on their way to their eighth victory of the season.

Ridgewood jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the opening frame capitalizing on three walks and a pair of singles by Mya Brown and Becca Lindsey topped off by a Brook Jones double. Jones was two for four while Lindsey went two for three.

Mercer County plated one in their half of the first off of starting pitcher Clara Franks but the Spartans answered with two more runs off of three singles to go up 6-1. However, the Golden Eagles popped off four doubles in the second inning to take a 7-6 lead.

Mya Brown came on in relief of Franks who finished the day going one and two thirds innings allowing seven runs, four of them earned off of eight hits while striking out one. Brown was able to put the brakes on MerCo and a Gabi Dean single, scoring Madison Casteel tied the game at seven. A walk followed by an error in the top of the sixth opened the floodgates for the Spartans who had back to back to back singles to go ahead for good, winning the game 10-7.

Mya Brown earned the win going five and a third innings while allowing no hits with one walk and fanning thirteen Golden Eagles.

Vikings Race at Wethersfield

The Cambridge Junior High Track team traveled to Wethersfield for an invitational meet on Tuesday, April 19th. The seventh grade girls won the meet with 82 points and the eighth grade also won with 88 points. Emily Downing put up first place finishes in the 400, 800, and 1600 meter events including a conference record in the 800 meter run. Ellie Doubet won both the shot put and the discus. The seventh grade were led by Jana VandeKemp in the 800m and the 1600m runs. Cambria Harreld took first in the 400m run and Mackenzie Peck won in the shot put and the discus.

The boys eighth grade finished with 36 points placing sixth out of seven teams while the seventh grade scored 30 points to take fifth place. Wes Sandberg had second place finishes in the 400m dash, high jump, and the shot put while Gavin Franks finished second in the discus. Hayden McCleary Larson also placed second in the 400m dash while Marshall Secymore had a second place finish in the shot put.

Complete Results. 100m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 3rd, Humphrey, Ella 14.77. 13th, Dzekunskas, Millie 16.64. 16th, Beam, Caylee 17.21. 20th, Leander, Maggie 17.98. 21st, McMeekan, Reanna 18.02. 8th grade. 2nd, Veloz, Luca 15.49. Boys. 7th grade. 7th, Wagner, Race 15.41. 200m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 2nd, Humphrey, E. 30.03. 16th, Beam 36.52. 18th, Leander 38.01. 22nd, McMeekan, R. 40.05. Nimrick, Ella 41.41. 8th grade. 2nd, Blackert, Jolene 30.30. 4th, Veloz 31.94. 8th, Doubet, Ellie 32.91. 12th, Salazar, Ava 34.71. 400m dash. Girls. 7th grade. Harreld, Cambria 1:17. 2nd, Beam 1:18. 3rd, Dzekunskas 1:20. 6th, Nimrick 1:30. 7th, Ames, Hannah 1:31. 8th grade. 1st, Downing, Emily 1:10. 3rd, Jewett, Addie 1:12. 4th, Salazar, Ava 1:14. Boys. 7th grade. 2nd, McCleary Larson, Hayden 1:11. 8th grade. 2nd, Sandberg, Wes 1:04. 7th, Akers, Evan 1:36. 800m run. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp, Jana 2:45. 5th, Harreld 3:12. 6th, Humphrey, Avery 3:14. 7th, Edmund, Livvy 3:16. 9th, Bennett, Haylee 3:30. 8th grade. 1st, Downing 2:37. 3rd, Veloz 3:14. 4th, Ames 3:32. Boys. 8th grade. 3rd, Franks 2:45. 7th, Akers 3:44. 1600m run. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp 5:52. 5th, Humphrey, A. 6:53. 6th, Bennett 7:00. 7th, Edmund 7:03. 8th Grade. 1st, Downing 5:40. 100m Hurdles. Girls. 8th grade. 2nd, Jewett 20.36. Relays. 4x200m. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Humphrey, E., Harreld, Beam, Peck 2:10. 8th grade. 1st, Jewett, Doubet, Blackert, Veloz 2:05. 4x400m. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Humphrey, E., Harreld, Peck, VandeKemp 5:06. 8th grade. 1st, Blackert, Jewett, Salazar, Downing 5:04. Boys. 8th grade. 3rd, Sandberg, McCleary Larson, Wagner, Franks 4:59. Field Events. High Jump. Boys. 7th grade. 4th, McCleary Larson 4’6”. 8th grade. 2nd, Sandberg 4’8”. Long Jump. Girls. 7th grade. 2nd, VandeKemp 12-05. 7th, Dzekinskas 11-00. 8th grade. Boys. 10th, Salazar 10-02. 8th grade. 15th, Akers 9’10”. Shot Put. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck 25-02. 5th, Little, Harper 21-02. 11th, Miller, Emma 47-00. 12th, Leander 16-07. 15th, McMeekan, R. 13-09. 8th grade. 1st, Doubet, Ellie 24-03. 4th, Little, Addie 21-07. Boys. 7th grade. 2nd, Secymore, Marshall 25-04.2. 8th, Wagner 21-06.5. 8th grade. 3rd, Sandberg 30-06. 6th, Franks 26-02. 10th, Fransene, Talan 20-03. 12th, Woodbury, Austin 15-00. Discus. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck 66-09. 5th, Miller 47-00. 6th, Little, H. 46-10. 8th, McMeeken, R. 45-01. 12th, Leander 38-09. 8th grade. 1st, Doubet, 89-10. 2nd, Blackert 66-02. 4th, Little, A. 49-11. Boys. 7th grade. 3rd, McCleary Larson 62-04. 4th, Wagner 58-11. 6th, Secymore 52-11. 8th grade. 2nd, Franks 96-01. 11th, Fransene 45-04.25. 12th, Woodbury 38-02.5.

Titans Take Two from Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans traveled to Annawan on Saturday, April 23rd for a pair of conference games against the Annawan Wethersfield Titans. The Spartans fell behind early in both games losing the first 12 to 5 and dropping the nightcap 7 to 2.

A&W put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning rattling off five hits off of starting pitcher Draven Smith. The Spartans answered with three runs in the top of the second taking advantage of three walks and an RBI single by Garrett Vincent to cut the lead to 5-3. However, the Titans scored in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings off of fourteen hits. The Spartans notched one run in the fourth and one in the sixth being held to just three hits, all singles by Vincent, Zach Arredondo, and Josh Uhlry. Smith took the loss going three and a third innings allowing eleven runs, nine of them earned off of eleven hits while walking two and striking out three.

A&W picked up where they left off in the second game of the day putting up five runs in the first inning, this time off of starting pitcher Keagan Hixson. The Titans inning was capped off by a grand slam putting them up 4-0. Owen Anderson scored for the Spartans in the top of the second inning after reaching first with a single. Kholby Grant would score in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Josh Uhlry. A&W would answer in the bottom of the fourth with one more run to make the score 7-2. Hixson would take the loss going three and two thirds innings allowing seven runs, six of them earned off of five hits while walking four and striking out eight.

Spartans Sweep Cougars

The Ridgewood Spartans swept the ROWVA Williamsfield Cougars in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 23rd. The Spartans took the first game 7-3 and finished the sweep with a 5-2 win in the second game.

Mya Brown drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first inning with a double to left, scoring Clara Franks who had reached on a walk. Hallica Warren Anderson doubled in Brown followed by an RBI single by Brook Jones to put the Spartans up 3-0.

Brown, who started the game kept the Cougars out of the scoring column, mowing down 17 of the potential 21 batters she faced with strikeouts. The Cougars finally touched Brown in the fifth inning with a run but the Spartans answered with four more runs in the sixth to put the game away thanks to RBI’s by Clara Franks, Brown, and Becca Lidnsey. Brown went the distance allowing three runs, just one earned off of three hits while walking three.

Ridgewood led off the second game going up 1-0 off of a Becca Lindsey single which scored Clara Franks. ROWVA/Williamsfield answered in their half of the first inning taking advantage of two Spartan errors to go up 2-1. However, it was all the Cougards would get off of starting pitcher Clara Franks. Franks would get the win going the full seven innings allowing just three hits while striking out three and walking one.

The Spartans put the game away in the top of the fifth when back to back singles by Gabi Dean and Kerigan Lewis tied the game. Clara Franks drove in Lewis with a double to center followed by three straight errors by the Cougars to put the Spartans up for good.

Clara Franks and Gabi Dean paced the Spartans with multiple hits in the game while Becca Lindsey, Hallica Warren Anderson, and Kerigan Lewis each had a hit apiece to fuel the Ridgewood offense.

Spartans Run in Rockridge Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans finally caught a break in the weather. The Spartans, competing in just their third meet of the season, traveled to Rockridge for the Rockridge Invitational. The girls team finished eighth out of nine teams with 28 points. Kendra Downing was the top finisher for the girls placing 2nd in the 800m run and Miranda Reed also placed second in the 3200m run.

The boys finished in fifth place out of nine teams. The Spartans were paced by Lukas Maness who finished in second place in the 300m hurdles, Aaron Gotthardt finished in third place in the same event. Maness also took third place in the 110m hurdles.

Complete Results: 100m dash. Girls. 16th, Berry, Kylee 14.74. 19th, Harrell, Maddie 17.22. Boys. 7th, McDonough, Gavin 12.09. 8th, Veloz, Meric 12.18. 200m

dash. Girls. 10th, Berry 31.06. 16th, Barham, Lilly 33.73. Boys. 9th, McDonough 25.84. 13th, Gully, Luke 26.84. 400m dash. Girls. 12th, Paul, Bella 1:14. 16th, Mueller, Tobi 1:26. Boys. 6th, Kessinger, Lucas 58.30. 7th, Francis, Ryan 58.78. 800m run. Girls. 2nd, Downing, Kendra 2:36. Poppy, Emma 3:22. Boys. 8th, VanHyfte, Matt 2:21. 14th, Burbridge, Ryker 2:45. 1600m run. Girls. 4th, Reed, Miranda 6:03. 10th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 7:07. Boys. 5th, Avila-Rubio 5:23. 12th, Larson, Kaden 5:51. 3200m run. Girls. 2nd, Reed 12:16. 8th, Bennett 15:01. Boys. 3rd, Avila-Rubio 11:26. 8th, Samuelson, Jager 13:29. 100m hurdles. Girls. 11th, Barham, Lilly 21.85. 110 hurdles. Boys. 3rd, Maness, Lukas 19.38. 7th, Petrie, Sam 21.17. 300m hurdles. Boys. Maness, L. 47.30. 3rd, Gotthardt, Aaron 48.61. Relay Races. 4x200m relay. Girls. 6th, Losey, Ruth, Bennett, Harrell, Barham 2:24. Boys. 5th, Veloz, Gully, Maness, L., McDonough 1:44. 4x400m relay. Girls. 6th, Reed, Downing, Paul, Bella, Messerly, Kira 4:57. Boys. 6th, Gotthardt, Kessinger, Maness, L.,Francis 3:55. 4x800m relay. Girls. 6th, Poppy, Emma, Mueller, Tobi, Downing, Losey, Ruth 12:45. Boys. 5th, Nodine, VerHecke, VanHyfte, Larson 10:22. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. Long Jump. Girls. 7th, Berry, 4.02m. 13th, Moore, Summer 3.79m Boys. 5th, Petrie 5.27m. 9th, Nodine 4.82m. Triple Jump. Boys. 2nd, VanHyfte 11.42m. 3rd, Gotthardt 11.32m. Shot Put. Girls. 18th, Harrell 5.70m. 18th, Keever, Ellie 4.48m. Boys. 15th, Anderson, Ty 9.87m. 17th, Helms, Conner 8.86m. Discus. Girls. 14th, Harrel 16.29m. 16th, Watt, Alex 14.97m. Boys. 15th, Maness, Gage 23.58m. 17th, Jewett, Jack 21.72.