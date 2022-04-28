Orion girls basketball camp, 5000 shot club planned

Mindy Carls

New Orion girls basketball coach Rick Cline will hold camp from Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3.

Cline was hired at the Orion school board meeting on Wednesday, April 20, to succeed Tony Stiles.

Sessions are:

• 9 to 11:30 a.m. Incoming freshmen through seniors.

• 1 to 3 p.m. Incoming seventh and eighth graders.

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. Incoming fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

• 5 to 6 p.m. Incoming second and third graders.

“Fundamentals and fun will be the focus,” Cline said.

Registration is due Thursday, May 12, to guarantee receiving a camp shirt. The registration form is posted on https://www.orionschools.us/district/sports_leagues_and_camps.

Checks made payable to OHS Girls Basketball may be mailed with forms to Orion High School — Girls Basketball Camp, 1100 13th St., Orion IL 61273.

Also on the sports leagues and camps page is information about the 5,000 and 10,000 Shot Club.

“The Orion girls basketball program believes that success in the regular season is built on hard work in the offseason,” the flier said. “One of our program’s goals is to be the hardest-working program in the area and in our conference.

“We know that we must improve our overall basketball ability, to improve our ability to handle the ball and to score from all spots on the court,” the flier said. “We must develop players who are offensive threats. One way to improve is through an off-season shooting program.”

Girls from third through 11th grades will be rewarded for taking 5,000 shots in the offseason with a shirt. Those who rack up 10,000 shots will receive a shirt and a trophy.

The offseason runs from Easter through Labor Day. Shots need to be recorded in each girl’s log. Free throws count. Girls should be taking shots from game spots at game speed, although shots in pickup games don’t count.

“Please be honest,” the flier said. “If you didn’t shoot the shots or free throws, don’t record them. Our program is based on hard work, integrity and good character. This offseason shooting and ballhandling program is going to focus on improving our program’s success. If you work hard, you will improve your game, and hopefully reach your individual and team goals.

“Have a great summer,” the flier said. “Work hard, be safe, play basketball and have fun.”