Geneseo girls track Invitational and Senior Night

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Team took first place at the Geneseo Track and Field Invitational held in conjunction with Senior Night in Geneseo.

The seniors on the GHS team are Eliza Farley, Taya Fouts, Victoria Gray, Gloria Hartsock, Lacey Laxton, Ronnie Osborne, Ali Rapps, Savannah Reisner, Anny Snyder and Annie Turpin.

Jaide Flowers won the 800m run and Ella Toom took third place in the event. Lacey Laxton won the 3200m run; Ali Rapps ran away with the victory in the 100m hurdles.

In field events, Olivia Marshall won the discus; Annie Wirth won the high jump, and Johnna Shoemaker took first in pole vault. Olivia Marshall placed second in the shot put and Jaelynn McCann took third in the long jump; Jillian Beneke finished second in the pole vault with a personal best vault of 2.74 meters.

Head Coach Kyle Morey said Geneseo’s relay teams came into the meet seeking season best times against some of the top competition in the state. Normal University and Galesburg were coming into the meet with top ten times in the 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay, and 4x400m relay. Geneseo’s team of Ella Toom, Alexa Jolly, Savannah Reisner and Jaide Flowers got the meet started off with a come-from-behind win in a time of 10:44.92.

The quartet of Addison Pischke, Annie Wirth, Sierra Krueger and Ali Rapps raced to a second finish in the 4x100m relay and first place finishes in the 4x200m relay and 4x400m relay. The 4x100m relay fell just short of Normal University who ran a met record in Class 2A this year.

Coach Morey said Geneseo’s 4x400m relay team came in ranked behind both Normal University and Galesburg, but came away with a decisive victory and the number one time in 2A this year.

TOP THREE TEAM RESULTS:

-Geneseo, first place with 142 points

-Normal University, second with 129 points.

-Sterling, third place with 88 points.