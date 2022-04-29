Orion-Sherrard tops Macomb, Limestone

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard whitewashed Macomb 3-0 on Tuesday, April 19, then survived a nail-biter for a 5-4 win over Limestone on Saturday, April 23.

United is now 11-5.

Tuesday’s game was played at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion, because a track meet was underway at Charger Field.

Miriam Clarke scored an unassisted goal in the ninth minute. She scored again off a pass from Amiliani Bradley in the 60th minute.

Alyssa Layer fed a ball from Jennie Abbott into the net in the 76th minute.

Orion-Sherrard fired off 23 shots. Abbott launched eight; Clarke, seven; Rokia Clauss and Ashley Schmoll, two each, and Mariah Meyers, Kaitlyn Greenwood, Ellie Goble and Layer, one apiece. Macomb had four.

United defenders collected 18 steals. Meyers and Clarke collected four each; Claire Weber, three; Jenna Szymborski, two, and Clauss, Abbott, Addison Szymborski, Schmoll and Layer, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard made two saves to protect a clean sheet. Macomb had eight.

United had five corners, five fouls and one offsides call, while Macomb had three fouls and one offsides.

On Saturday, Orion-Sherrard never trailed but Limestone did force a couple of ties.

Abbott converted a ball from Meyers for a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Limestone hit the equalizer in the 21st minute, only to have Layer score the go-ahead goal in the 22nd minute.

Layer worked the ball to Abbott for a 3-1 lead in the 32nd minute.

After Limestone put the ball in the net in the 37th minute, Clarke scored an unassisted goal in the 28th minute for a 4-2 halftime lead.

United coach Rick Cline and his predecessor, Jens Rehder, maintain a two-goal lead is the most dangerous in soccer because if the trailing team gets a goal, their momentum may carry them to a second goal.

And that’s what happened on Saturday. Limestone scored in the 62nd minute and then in the 64th minute to tie the score at 4-all.

The score was deadlocked only two minutes before Clarke took the ball from Meyers to put it in the back of the net for a 5-4 lead that United would hold the rest of the way.

Abbott and Clarke finished with two goals each. Meyers had two assists.

Orion-Sherrard booted 21 shots, including five by Clarke, four each by Clauss, Abbott and Layer, three by Meyers and one by Zoe Larkins.

United defenders had 13 steals. Larkins, Layer, Jenna Szymborski, Violet Fiers and Bradley had two each and Schmoll, Greenwood and Weber, one apiece.

Maynard made four saves and Limestone nine.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner and six fouls, while Limestone had five corners, three fouls and three offside calls.