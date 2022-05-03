Geneseo boys tennis keeps winning

Claudia Loucks
Logan Pardoe defeated his opponents in the recent Geneseo vs. Dixon and Geneseo vs. Sterling matches.
Geneseo’s Sam Mosbarger also defeated his opponents in the Geneseo vs. Dixon and Geneseo vs. Sterling matches.

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team continued their winning streak by defeating Dixon, 4-1, on Monday, April 25, and the team pounded Sterling with a score of 9-0 on Tuesday, April 26.

GENESEO VS. DIXON 4-1.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Lucas Healy, Dixon, 6-2 and 6-3

-NO. 2 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Bashar Elbzour, Dixon, 6-0 and 6-1.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Logan Moeller and Lieth Elbzour, Dixon High School, 6-3, 4-6 and 10-7.

-No. 2 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Owen Grot and Grant Boss, Dixon High School, 2-6, 6-3 and 14-12.

-No. 3 – Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja, Dixon High School, defeated Chase Marshall and Jacob Hartman, GHS, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

GENESEO VS. STERLING 9-0.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Brecken Peterson, Sterling High School, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Connor Pham, Sterling, 6-0 and 7-5.

-No. 3 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Luke Valentino, Sterling, 6-1, 2-6 and 10-5.

-No. 4 – Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Benjamin Boze, Sterling, 6-3 and 6-0.

-No. 5 – Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Ethan Melcher, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-2.

-No. 6 – Logan Pardoe, GHS, defeated Kayden Loos, Sterling, 6-2 and 6-4.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Brecken Peterson and Ethan Melcher, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Erick Vegane and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Connor Pham and Luke Valentino, Sterling, 1-6, 6-4 and 11-9.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Kayden Loos and Benjamin Boze, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-2.