Geneseo boys tennis keeps winning

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team continued their winning streak by defeating Dixon, 4-1, on Monday, April 25, and the team pounded Sterling with a score of 9-0 on Tuesday, April 26.

GENESEO VS. DIXON 4-1.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Lucas Healy, Dixon, 6-2 and 6-3

-NO. 2 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Bashar Elbzour, Dixon, 6-0 and 6-1.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Logan Moeller and Lieth Elbzour, Dixon High School, 6-3, 4-6 and 10-7.

-No. 2 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Owen Grot and Grant Boss, Dixon High School, 2-6, 6-3 and 14-12.

-No. 3 – Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja, Dixon High School, defeated Chase Marshall and Jacob Hartman, GHS, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

GENESEO VS. STERLING 9-0.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Brecken Peterson, Sterling High School, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Connor Pham, Sterling, 6-0 and 7-5.

-No. 3 – Eric Vergane, GHS, defeated Luke Valentino, Sterling, 6-1, 2-6 and 10-5.

-No. 4 – Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Benjamin Boze, Sterling, 6-3 and 6-0.

-No. 5 – Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Ethan Melcher, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-2.

-No. 6 – Logan Pardoe, GHS, defeated Kayden Loos, Sterling, 6-2 and 6-4.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Brecken Peterson and Ethan Melcher, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Erick Vegane and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Connor Pham and Luke Valentino, Sterling, 1-6, 6-4 and 11-9.

-No. 3 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Kayden Loos and Benjamin Boze, Sterling, 6-1 and 6-2.