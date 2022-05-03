Orion track competes in Aledo

Geneseo Republic

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen won the 800 run and Mary Mohr the pole vault on Tuesday, April 26, at the Golden Eagle Invitational at Mercer County High School in Aledo.

Thomsen’s time for the 800 was 2 minutes, 33.49 seconds. Mohr vaulted over the bar at 7 feet, 6 inches. She topped three others.

Kade Scharpman was the top finisher for the Orion boys. He was fourth in the 800 at 2:16.45.

Results are below.

Tuesday, April 26, Golden Eagle Invitational, Mercer County High School, Aledo

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Mercer County 142. 2nd, Monmouth-Roseville 129. 3rd, Stark County 111. 4th, Knoxville 54. 5th, Rockridge 51. 6th, Monmouth United 48. 6th (tie), Orion 6, Galva 6.

100-meter dash: 14th, Braxton Story 13.65.

200 dash: 12th, Lance Moore 28.06. 14th, Story 31.63.

800 run: 4th, Kade Scharpman 2:16.45.

1600 run: 7th, Eric Thorndyke 5:49.12. 10th, Adam Fahran 6:00.36.

400 relay: 6th, Orion (Dayne Gibbons, Cash Duhs, Story, Tyler Anderson) 50.20.

800 relay: 6th, Orion (Gibbons, Duhs, Joe Hogan, Anderson) 1:43.54.

1600 relay: 7th, Orion (Gibbons, Duhs, Hogan, Scharpman) 3:58.41.

Shot put: 9th, Daniel Rittenhouse 36-5. 12th, Gabe Laleman 31-5.

Discus: 13th, Blake Hunter 83-2. 15th, Nick Sturtewagen 69-11.

Long jump: 10th, Anderson 16-8. 14th, Moore 15-4.

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Mercer County 128. 2nd, Rockridge 99. 3rd, Monmouth United 92. 4th, Knoxville 66. 5th, Stark County 63. 6th, Monmouth-Roseville 54. 7th, Orion 46. 8th, Abingdon-Avon 4.

100-meter dash: 6th, Kylee Hanson 14.92. 12th, Karly Wampler 16.50.

200 dash: 10th, Hanson 31.25.

400 dash: 4th, Kennedy Ketron 1:09.05. 6th, Anika Duhs 1:11.55.

800 run: 1st, Olivia Thomsen 2:33.49. 16th, Maggie Nedved 3:50.15.

1600 run: 2nd, Thomsen 5:45.02. 10th, Nedved 8:13.36.

400 relay: 4th, Orion (Delaney Taets, Ketron, Mary Mohr, Hanson) 55.81.

800 relay: 4th, Orion (Taets, Mackinzie Washburn, Mohr, Emily Hickerson) 2:00.18.

Shot put: 11th, Courtney Farwell 24-11. 12th, Abby Bindewald 23-0.

Discus: 9th, Gretchen Kerker 69-8. 12th, Bindewald 62-5.

High jump: 12th, Washburn 4-6.

Pole vault: 1st, Mohr 7-6.

Long jump: 6th, Taets 13-7. 11th, Wampler 11-5.

Triple jump: 6th Taets 27-10.