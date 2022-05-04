Geneseo varsity girls softball scorebook

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Softball Team had a full schedule of games – April 25, April 26, April 27 and April 28, and won three of the four contests.

GENESEO VS. STERLING – WIN 10-8

The Geneseo Lady Leafs Varsity seized a victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off home run at the end of the game to topple the Golden Warriors Varsity. The game was tied at eight with Geneseo batting in the bottom of the seventh when Tara Bomleny homered on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.

A five-run lead in the fifth inning was just enough for Geneseo to hold off Sterling for the victory. The Golden Warriors tallied five runs in the failed comeback.

The Lady Leafs opened up scoring in the first inning when Madison Scott doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.

Katelyn Emerick got the start for Geneseo and the hurler went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one.

Geneseo socked one home run on the day. Bomleny went for the long ball in the seventh inning. Geneseo collected 15 hits. Maya Bieneman, Bomleny, Jaelyn Lambin and Sidney Spindel each had multiple hits for the Lady Leafs. Bieneman led Geneseo with four hits in four at-bats.

Comments from the players:

-Jaelyn Lambin – “We started off very hot with those four runs in the first inning, our energy just kept growing and growing from there to get the win.”

-Maya Bieneman – “I was really proud of the way we played tonight. We battled through the whole game and put pressure on Sterling to make plays. Plus, it’s always fun to walk it off.”

-Sidney Spindel – “Tonight was a team effort and everyone contributed. We all worked toward this win and none of us gave up. The energy was amazing in this game.”

GENESEO VS. ERIE PROPHETSTOWN – LOSS 10-0

Wednesday, April 27 was a long day for the Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs, falling to Erie-Prophetstown Panthers, 10-0.

One bright spot for Geneseo was a single by Payton Stohl in the third inning.

Aylah Jones was in the pitcher’s circle for the Panthers and the right-hander went five innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out 13 and walking zero.

Katelyn Emerick was in the circle for Geneseo. The pitcher went two innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out four. Sienna Frank and Tara Bomleny entered the game form the bullpen, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.

Maya Bieneman, Stohl and Annabelle Veloz each managed one hit to lead Geneseo.

GENESEO VS. ORION – WIN 17-4

Despite allowing four runs in the third inning, Geneseo Varsity defeated the Orion Chargers, 17-4, on Thursday, April 28.

Geneseo fired up the offense in the first inning when Maya Bieneman drove in one when Bieneman singled.

The Lady Leafs put up five runs in the second inning and the offense was led by Jaelyn Lambin, Bieneman, and Annabelle Veloz, all driving in runs in the inning.

Sienna Frank got the start for Geneseo and the fireballer allowed six hits and four runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Geneseo smacked two home runs on the day. Madison Scott had a dinger in the fifth inning and Lambin went for the long ball in the second inning. Geneseo racked up 13 hits in the game. Chloe Reed, Drayana DeBoef, Bieneman and Taylor Krueger all collected multiple hits for Geneseo. Krueger, Bieneman, DeBoef and Reed all had two hits to lead Geneseo.

GENESEO VS. SHERRARD – WIN 6-5

Geneseo Lady Leafs Varsity ran off with the lead late in the game in a 6-5 victory over the Sherrard Varsity Tigers on Friday, April 29. The Lady Leafs trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jaelyn Lambin homered on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Sherrard scored three runs in the first inning, but Geneseo still managed to pull out the victory. Ava Hartman and Nadia Anderson all drove in runs in the frame.

Tara Bomleny led Geneseo to victory in the circle. The ace went three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out two.

Morgan Snell started the game for Geneseo and allowed six hits and five runs over three and a third innings, walking one.

Geneseo socked one home run on the day when Lambin went deep in the sixth inning.

The Lady Leafs picked up nine hits. Lambin and Taylor Krueger all managed multiple hits for Geneseo.