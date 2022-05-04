Orion-Sherrard's Clarke's four goals sink Mendota

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard’s Miriam Clarke fired in all the goals in a 4-0 win over Mendota on Saturday, April 30, at Charger Field.

Four United players fed the ball to Clarke: Alyssa Layer in the fourth minute, Jennie Abbott in the 34th minute, Rachael Fender in the 50th minute and Rokia Clauss in the 51st minute.

Orion-Sherrard had a 2-1 lead at halftime. Mendota scored its only goal in the 38th minute.

United took 25 shots. Clarke launched 11; Layer, five; Clauss, three, Mariah Meyers Zoe Larkins, two each, and Abbott and Violet Fiers, one apiece. Mendota had seven.

Orion-Sherrard defenders made 23 steals, including eight by Larkins, three by Meyers, three by Addison Szymborski, three by Jenna Szymborski, two by Clarke, two by Fender, one by Clauss and one by Fiers.

United keeper Kendal Maynard picked up four saves, while Mendota had 12.

Orion-Sherrard had seven corner kicks, seven fouls and two offside calls. Mendota had three corners, 10 fouls and two offsides.

Davenport North defeated Orion-Sherrard 3-0 on Thursday, April 28, in Orion. The game was scoreless until the 56th minute, when a penalty kick gave the visitors the lead. North scored again in the 66th minute and added the final goal on a free kick in the 73rd minute.

Orion-Sherrard took seven shots, with three coming off the foot of Clarke. Layer fired two and Meyers and Fiers, one each. North had 12.

United players piled up 33 steals. Larkins and Jenna Szymborski had six each; Clauss and Claire Weber, five apiece; Ashley Schmoll, four; Amiliani Bradley, two; and Abbott, Clarke, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Layer, one each.

Maynard was busy with six saves. Her North counterpart had five.

Orion-Sherrard had one corner and six fouls, while North had two corners, 11 fouls and seven offside calls.