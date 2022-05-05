Orion Chargers baseball week in review

Mindy Carls

Monmouth United needed a big inning to defeat Orion 8-6 on Monday, April 25, at Love Park.

Later in the week, Orion won two road games. The Chargers defeated the Hall Red Devils 4-3 in Spring Valley and the Trojans 10-1 in Mendota.

United 8, Orion 6

In Monday’s game at Love Park, each team scored two runs in the first inning. Each team added a run in the second.

Red Storm hitters put up four runs in the third inning to take a 7-3 lead. The Chargers added singletons in the fourth, sixth and seventh but fell short of catching the visitors.

At the plate Orion outhit United 10-4, but in the field the Chargers committed five errors while the Red Strom had three.

Chargers with hits were Chance Stropes, Alex Edwards and Dathan Moore, two each, and Cole Kratzberg, Quinn Hoftender, Nolan Buchen and Derek Dykeman, one apiece.

Dykeman, Moore and Stropes each smashed a double.

Stropes drove in two runs and Hoftender, Edwards and Dykeman, one each.

Kratzberg, Stropes, Edwards, Buchen, Jared Mohr and Blayden Murdock scored runs.

Murdock stole two bases and Stropes one.

Orion stranded nine runners and United seven.

Kratzberg absorbed the loss. In 2-2/3 innings, he allowed six runs, five earned, on two hits and six walks. He struck out four.

Dykeman went 4-1/3 innings. He allowed one run, unearned, on two hits and two walks. He whiffed six.

Orion 4, Hall 3

On Wednesday, April 27, Orion plated a runner in the top of the second. Hall edged ahead with two in the bottom of the frame. The Chargers regained the lead with two in the fifth, only to have the Red Devils tie the score at 3-3 in their half of the inning.

Charger Connor Green was hit by a pitch to start the seventh inning. Murdock went in to run for him. After Hall changed pitchers, the next batter was out on a foul tip.

Murdock stole second and remained on the bag when the next batter struck out.

Hoftender singled on a hard ball to the right fielder. Murdock scored the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Stropes struck out all three batters he faced.

Orion outhit Hall 8-3.

Hoftender collected three hits; Kratzberg and Stropes, two each, and Dykeman, one.

Kratzberg and Hoftender each bashed a double.

Drake Gunn, Kratzberg and Murdock each stole a base.

Orion stranded five and Hall four.

Hoftender earned the win for five innings on the mound. He gave up three runs, none earned, on two hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Stropes was credited with the save. In two scoreless innings, he allowed one hit and no walks. He whiffed four.

The Chargers were charged with three errors and the Red Devils none.

Orion 10, Mendota 1, at Mendota

On Saturday, April 30, in Mendota, Orion took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Chargers added three more in the fifth and four in the seventh. Mendota scored its only run in the fifth.

Orion outhit Mendota 7-3. Edwards and Ty Comer belted two hits each and Kratzberg, Stropes and Gunn, one apiece. Edwards and Comer each crushed a home run and a double.

The Trojans couldn’t stop Kratzberg on the bases. He swiped four. Green, Gunn, Moore and Stropes each stole one.

Orion stranded three and Mendota four.

Stropes pitched Orion to the win. Over seven innings, he gave up one run, earned, on three hits and one walk. He struck down 11.

The Trojans were charged with two errors and the Chargers with none.