Orion softball top Mendota

Mindy Carls

Orion defeated Mendota 8-5 in varsity softball last week, and came oh-so-close to beating Moline.

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Orion 0

Erie-Prophetstown defeated visiting Orion 10-0 on Tuesday, April 26.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added four runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Orion banged out four hits to 12 for Erie-Prophetstown. Chargers with hits were Lainey Kunert, Grace Passno, Kenadi Sovey and Macy Mizlo.

Kunert slammed a double.

Orion left three on base and Erie-Prophetstown left six.

Kasey Filler absorbed the loss. In four innings, she gave up seven runs, five earned, on seven hits and three walks. She struck out two.

Liz Wilbur worked 1-2/3 innings, yielding three runs, all earned, on five hits and one walk. She whiffed three.

Moline 7, Orion 6

Moline edged Orion 7-6 on Wednesday, April 27, on the Maroon diamond.

The Maroons had a 5-0 lead going into the fourth inning, when the Chargers put a run on the board. Moline added a run in the fifth.

Orion put a scare into the Western Big 6 team with five runs in the top of the sixth, only to have the rally end with the visitors one short of tying the game.

Moline had 10 hits and Orion had five. Chargers with hits were Filler, Avah Jones, Kunert, Sovey and Passno. Sovey’s hit was a double.

Filler pitched four innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on seven hits and one walk.

Hannah Swope took the loss. In 2-1/3 innings, she allowed four runs, allearned, on three hits and five walks.

Orion had two errors and Moline three.

Geneseo 17, Orion 4

Geneseo had an 11-0 lead before Orion got on the board with four runs in the bottom of the third on Thursday, April 28, at Charger Field. The Lady Leafs added three in the fourth and three in the fifth.

The visitors outhit Orion 11-8. Chargers with two hits were Kunert and Ella Sundberg. With one hit were Filler, Jones, Ava Terry and Passno.

Filler had the team’s only stolen base.

Filler started the game on the mound. In 2-1/3 innings, she allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits and one walk.

Swope was charged with the loss. She pitched 2-2/3 innings. Of the 11 runs charged to her, nine were earned. She gave up six hits and four walks and struck out four.

Orion committed six errors and Geneseo three.

Orion 8, Mendota 5

It was worth the long drive to Mendota on Saturday, April 30, when the Chargers downed the Trojans 8-5.

Orion collected 11 hits. Sundberg hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kunert, Terry and Passno each had two hits and Filler and Jones each had one.

Filler, Kunert and Passno had one double apiece.

Terry and Passno each drove in two runs.

Kunert, Passno and Sundberg scored twice and Filler and Sovey once.

Passno stole two bases and Kunert, one.

Swope earned the win for seven innings on the mound. She allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk. She struck out six.

Orion was charged with five errors.