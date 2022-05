Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Varsity Boys’ Baseball won the first game, 3-2, in a doubleheader against Quincy. In the sixth inning, the Leafs tied the game at 2-2 when Jake Nelms doubled. The score was tied 2-2 when the Leafs went up to bat in the top of the eighth inning. Andrew Nelson grounded one, scoring one run.

In the second game of the day, Geneseo fell to Quincy, 1-2.