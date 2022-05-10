Geneseo Boys track recognizes Seniors, recaps McCormick Invite

Claudia Loucks

The annual McCormick Invite is a highlight each year of the Geneseo Boys’ Track Season, and the Geneseo team did not disappoint coaches and fans at the recent 2022 McCormick meet.

Head Coach Matt Deets said, “Overall, our coaching staff was thrilled with the efforts that we saw in every single event. I fell like this is the first week that our entire team really came together to help lift everyone up across the board.”

He highlighted some of the performances over the course of the night and included Jeron Neal in the C 100m dash, who ran a personal best time of 11.61 seconds which was a 0.38 second Personal Best. Another performance was Jack Snyder’s second place finish in the C 400m dash with a time of 56.30, “which was a huge personal best,” Deets said. “He has really started running well the last two weeks and has drastically dropped his times as is also evident by his fifth place finish in the C 200m with a time of 24.91 which was a 1.2 second personal best. A personal best of that much time is not easy to do.”

Jackson Reade had a tremendous week as well, Deets said.

“At the UT JV Invite, he came close to a personal best in the long jump and then ran the third fastest 200 time of the season for us,” Coach Deets added. “At the McCormick Invite, about 10 minutes after he ran the 200m dash placing fifth in the C division, we needed someone to run the 4x400m and he was the only one warmed up. We asked if he could do it and he simply said, ‘I’ll try!’ Jackson is quiet by nature, but is a fierce competitor and he ran the anchor leg of the B 4x400 and won the race by 0.03 seconds passing United Township in the last step of the race.”

Deets said Matt Daly has “also been impressive the last two meets, truly inspiring everyone on the team to finish the race. At the UT JV Invite and at the McCormick Invite, he anchored the 4x200m and passed teams in the last 1-2 meters of the race. He demonstrated what it means not to quit. Lastly, Jacob Rapps won the A flight of the 300m intermediate hurdles. The race was neck and neck the entire time and he soared into the lead over the last two hurdles and ran a personal best time of 42.74 seconds which was nearly a 0.5 second personal best.”

“Overall, as a team we finished in second place behind Galesburg, but only one point ahead of UT,” he said. “This is by far the most dominant performance we have had all year and I couldn’t be more proud of the team. I hope we can keep this momentum going into conference and sectionals.

The Western Big 6 Conference Meet is Friday, May 13, at Sterling