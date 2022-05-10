Geneseo girls track captures WB6 championship

Claudia Loucks

The GHS Track and Field Team claimed their second Western Big 6 team championship in as many tries and their third consecutive conference championship.

Geneseo finished with 158 total points on Friday, May 6, at Rock Island, to outpace second place United Township by 34.5 points.

In addition, another first happened at the event. GHS Head Coach Kyle Morey said, “ The 4x400m relay team of Addison Pischke, Phoebe Shoemaker, Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps cruised to a 12 second victory, running a time of 4:08.68. For the first time in Western Big 6 history, coaches voted on an athlete of the meet. Junior Annie Wirth split the votes with Quincy’s Anna Schuering who won the 800, 1600, and 3200.”

Morey said the Leafs got off to a fast start in the field evens winning four of the six events. Olivia Marshall won the discus with a throw of 34.81 meters (114’ 2.5”). Jillian Beneke edged out teammate Johnna Shoemaker for the conference title, both clearing 1.74 meters (approximately nine feet), and teammate Grace Schilling took fourth with a jump of 2.43 meters, or approximately 8 feet. Annie Wirth claimed the victory in long jump, 5.09 meters, and cleared a personal best 1.75 meters or 5’ 9”, in the high jump to break he r own school record. Wirth’s clearance in high jump is tied for the best in Illinois and 20th best in the nation for high school girls.

The 4x800m relay team of Ella Toom, Alexa Jolly, Phoebe Shoemaker and Jaide Flowers came from behind to finish second in the relay. The 4x100m relay team of Addison Pischke, Allison Reade, Sierra Krueger and Ali Rapps claimed the conference title with a time of 49.82 seconds. In the 3200m run, Lacey Laxton raced to a personal best time of 112:41.59 and an eighth place finish.

Coach Deets said, “The 100m hurdles were never in doubt as Ali Rapps claimed the individual title running 15.63 seconds, besting the field by over a second and a half.”

Earning valuable points in the 100m dash were Addison Pischke and Sierra Krueger, who took fifth and sixth places respectively. The next race on the track was the 800m run. Jaide Flowers was coming off a personal best split in the 4x800m relay and doubled down on her strong performance. Flowers ran another personal best time of 2:26.70 to take silver in the event. The 4x200m relay team of Addison Pischke, Allison Reade, Phoebe Shoemaker and Joselyn Reisner raced to a second place finish with a time of 1:48.90.

Coach Deets commented, “Sierra Krueger ran a brilliant 400m race, pushing the top seeded Anna Venvertloh to a photo finish. Krueger ran a personal best time of 1:01.5 hundredths of a second from claiming an individual conference title.”

Alexa Jolly also ran a personal best time in the event, claiming seventh place with a time of 1:06.48.

“The 300m hurdles saw a similarly exciting race between a pair of Maple Leaf runners. Ali Rapps came away with the victory in 44.93 seconds and Annie Wirth took silver with a time of 45.08 seconds,” Deets said.

He added, “Both girls ran personal best times approximately one second faster than their previous bests. The pair was more than five seconds ahead of the eventual third place finisher. These times were good for second and third in Class 2A to this point in the season.”

Elanor DeBlieck and Jessalyn Belvel each ran season best times in the 1600m run. DeBlieck ran 6:17.63 and Belvel ran 6:24.37. DeBlieck ran 6:17.63 and Belvel ran 6:24.37. All three of the Maple Leaf 200m runners earned points in the event. Sierra Krueger claimed fifth place, Allison Reade took sixth place, and Joselyn Reisner finished in eighth place.

NAMED TO THE ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:

-Sierra Krueger (400m, 4x100m relay).

-Jaide Flowers (800m).

-Ali Rapps (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay).

-Annie Wirth (Long jump, High jump, 300m hurdles, 4x400m relay).

-Addison Pischke (4x400m relay).

-Phoebe Shoemaker (4x400m relay).

-Olivia Marshall (discus).

-Jillian Beneke (Pole vault).

-Johnna Shoemaker (Pole vault).