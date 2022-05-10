Orion's Thomsen conference champ in 1600 meter

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen is the 2022 Three Rivers Conference champion in the 1600-meter run.

She clocked 5 minutes, 52.38 seconds, on the track at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius.

Thomsen was second in the 800 at 2:31.96.

Mary Mohr finished third in the pole vault. She cleared 7-0.

Three Rivers Conference girls meet, Thursday, May 5, Bureau Valley High School, Manlius

Team standings: 1st, Sherrard 176. 2nd, Princeton 92. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown 88. 4th, Rockridge 67. 5th, Monmouth-Roseville 60. 6th, Peru St. Bede 46. 7th, Kewanee 39. 8th, Orion 35. 9th, Bureau Valley 30. 10th, Riverdale 22. 11th, Spring Valley Hall 21. 12th, Sterling Newman 15. 13th, Morrison 5.

100-meter dash: 14th, Kylee Hanson 14.52. 17th, Kennedy Ketron 14.68.

200 dash: 5th, Emily Hickerson 28.59. 11th, Ketron 29.95.

800 run: 2nd, Olivia Thomsen 2:31.96. 7th, Anika Duhs 2:47.57.

1600 run: 1st, Thomsen 5:52.38. 10th, Duhs, 6:34.13.

3200 run: 10th, Maggie Nedved 17:55.47.

400 relay: 9th, Orion (Delaney Taets, Ketron, Hanson, Hickerson) 57.49.

800 relay: 4th, Orion (Taets, Mary Mohr, Hansen, Hickerson) 2:00.59.

Shot put: 17th, Gretchen Kerker 25-10. 19th, Courtney Farwell 23-8.

Discus: 15th, Abby Bindewald 67-10. 19th, Kerker 59-1.

High jump: 10th, Mackinzie Washburn 4-4.

Pole vault: 3rd, Mohr 7-0.

Long jump: 13th, Taets 13-6. 21st, Karly Wampler 11-9.

Triple jump: 12th, Taets 27-6.