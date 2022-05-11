Orion to host Bergstrom memorial softball tournament

Mindy Carls

Orion will host a round-robin softball tournament in memory of Bob “Bergie” Bergstrom on Saturday, May 14.

During 35 years at Orion High School, where he is in the Hall of Fame, Bergstrom established the softball program. He also was boys basketball coach and athletic director, as well as a teacher.

Bergie died at age 81 in September 2019 in Florida.

Saturday’s games at Charger Field include Orion vs. Farmington at 10 a.m., Monmouth United vs. Farmington at noon and Orion vs. United at 2 p.m.

Two days after the tournament, the 10th-seeded Chargers will take the field with the 9th-seeded Mercer County Golden Eagles in a play-in game at the Class 2A Rockridge regional. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.

The winner plays top-seeded Rockridge in semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. On Wednesday, May 18, the other semifinal will feature 4th-seeded Princeton and 6th-seeded Riverdale. The championship game will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Mon-Rose 11, Orion 10

Orion 14, Mon-Rose 3

Orion split a doubleheader with Monmouth-Roseville on Monday, May 2, at Monmouth.

In the first game, an 11-10 loss for the Chargers, Orion banged out 10 hits. Grace Passno belted four and Lainey Kunert, Ava Terry and Ella Sundberg, two each.

Passno hammered a home run, a triple and two doubles. Sundberg had a home run and a double.

Orion’s seven RBIs were divided among Passno, who had four; Sundberg, two; and Kunert, one.

Passno scored three runs; Kunert and Kenadi Sovey, two each; and Terry, Sundberg and Hannah Swope, one apiece.

Terry stole two bases and Sovey and Swope, one each.

Kasey Filler pitched two innings. She gave up seven runs, four earned, on five hits and one walk. She struck out one.

Swope worked five innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks. She struck out three.

Orion had one error.

In the second game, a 14-3 win for the Chargers, the Orion girls banged out 11 hits. Swope had three hits, including two triples and a double, and drove in six runs.

Kunert had three hits; Avah Jones and Sundberg, two apiece, and Sovey, one.

Sundberg had a triple.

Jones drove in two runs and Terry, Sovey and Sundberg, one each.

Kunert stole two bases and Terry, one.

Filler pitched two innings. She allowed one run, earned, on two hits and three walks. She struck out two.

Swope was on the mound for three innings. She was charged with two runs, both earned, on seven hits and two walks. Swope whiffed one.

Orion 6, Fulton 5

Fulton had a 5-0 lead before Orion got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fifth on Wednesday, May 4, at Charger Field.

The Chargers added five runs in the sixth, then shut down the Steamers in the top of the seventh to preserve the 6-5 win.

Orion outhit Fulton 13-6. Sovey and Jones smashed three hits each; Kunert and Terry, two apiece, and Filler, Passno and Sundberg, one each.

Jones cracked out a home run and a triple, while Sovey had a triple and a double.

Sovey drove in three runs; Jones, two, and Terry and Passno, one apiece.

Kunert scored two runs and Jones, Sovey, Passno and Swope, one each.

Orion’s only stolen base belonged to Kunert.

Swope was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, she allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits and three walks. She struck out nine.

Orion had two errors and Fulton none.