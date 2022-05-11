Orion Middle School qualifies 16 for state track

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School will have 16 boys and girls competing at the IESA state track meet on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Seventh grade boys going to state are Will Maher, 100-meter dash and 110 hurdles; Noah Belowske, 1600 run, and Kaden Cirks, shot put.

Also going are the 400 relay with an alternate, Cirks, Aaron Mohr, Joe Norton, Maher and Tyler Sandberg, and the 1600 relay and alternate, Sandberg, Charlie Arnold, Maher, Mohr and Dylan Thomas.

Rory Martin will represent the seventh grade girls in the 1600 run.

The eighth grade boys qualified the 800 relay with an alternate. Runners are Owen Voorhees, Kyler Owens, Wyatt Steen, John Fulkerson and Treysan Barnes.

Eighth grade girls going to state in field events are Mallory Pronschinske, high jump, and Avery Nichols, discus.

IESA Class 2A Sectional, Saturday, May 7, at Erie

Eighth-grade boys

Team standings: 1st, Eastland 88. 2nd, River Bend 79. 3rd, Erie 67. 4th, Orion 41. 5th, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico 28. 6th, Northeast 26. 7th, Colona 22. 8th, Forreston 19. 9th, Amboy 15. 10th, West Carroll 14. 11th, Aplington 11. 12th, Rockford Christian 8. 13th, Sauk Valley Saints. 3.

Eighth-grade girls

Team standings: 1st, Erie 102. 2nd, River Bend 93. 3rd, Eastland 58. 4th, Sauk Valley Saints 54. 5th, Orion 45. 6th, Amboy 25. 7th, Northeast 17. 8th, Forreston 13. 9th, Rockford Christian 6. 10th, Aplington 4. 11th, West Carroll 1.

Seventh-grade boys

Team standings: 1st, Erie 79. 2nd, Sauk Valley Saints 76. 3rd, Orion 73. 4th, Forreston 60. 5th, Eastland 41. 6th, River Bend 36. 7th, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico 21. 8th, Rockford Christian 18. 9th, Aplington 17.

Seventh-grade girls

Team standings: 1st, Sauk Valley Saints 89. 2nd, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico 65. 3rd, Orion 59. 4th, River Bend 46. 5th, Erie 41. 6th, Amboy 34. 7th, Rockford Christian 26. 8th, Forreston 24. 9th, West Carroll 10. 10th, Aplington 4. 11th, Eastland 3. 12th, Colona 2.