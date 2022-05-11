Orion-Sherrard United girls now 14-7

Mindy Carls

Three wins boosted Orion-Sherrard’s varsity girls soccer team to a 14-7 record with 10 days to go before regional play begins in Geneseo.

The United girls defeated Princeton 2-1 with a golden goal in overtime on Monday, May 2, at Charger Field. After a few days off because of rain, the girls took a road trip. They came from three goals down to tie Byron and then won on a penalty kick.

On Saturday, May 7, Orion- Sherrard had an easier game while overcoming Winnebago 6-3.

The girls open regional action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in Geneseo. They will play Peoria Notre Dame in semifinals, with the winner taking on Geneseo or Rock Island in the championship match at 6 p.m. Friday.

Orion-Sherrard 2, Princeton 1

Princeton scored an unassisted goal in the 22nd minute. Almost immediately Orion-Sherrard’s Jennie Abbott fed the ball to Miriam Clarke for the equalizer.

The score remained 1-1 until the end of regulation. In the ninth minute of overtime, Alyssa Layer worked the ball to Clarke for the golden goal to win the game.

Orion-Sherrard fired off 22 shots, which were taken by Clarke, nine; Abbott, three; Mariah Meyers, Zoe Larkins and Ashley Schmoll, two each, and Rokia Clauss, Layer, Rachael Fender and Amiliani Bradley, one apiece. Princeton took 13 shots.

United defenders stole 22 balls. Fender had four; Clauss, Meyers and Schmoll, three each; Larkins, Claire Weber and Jenna Szymborski, two apiece, and Abbott, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Violet Fiers, one each.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard had four saves. Her Princeton counterpart had seven.

Orion-Sherrard had nine corners, seven fouls and three offside calls, while Princeton had one corner, six fouls and two offsides.

Orion-Sherrard 3, Byron 3

After scoring in the 32nd minute on Friday, host Byron led 1-0 at halftime. The Tigers added a goal in the 45th minute. A penalty kick in the 49th minute gave them a commanding 3-0 lead.

But in the 64th minute Orion-Sherrard was awarded a PK. Clarke booted the ball home to ignite the United rally.

In the 70th minute Layer scored an unassisted goal. One minute later, Layer passed the ball to Bradley for the equalizer.

Orion-Sherrard went on to win with penalty kicks.

Of United’s 20 shots, six were credited to Abbott, five to Clarke, four to Clauss, two to Layer and one apiece to Meyers, Larkins and Bradley. Byron launched 16.

Orion-Sherrard made 29 steals. Weber had nine; Jenna Szymborski, five; Larkins, four; Clauss and Abbott, three; Fender, two, and Meyers, Clarke and Fiers, one each.