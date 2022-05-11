Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Explode in Sweep of United

The Ridgewood Spartan softball team pounded out a combined 32 hits, including five home runs against the United Red Storm in a sweep of their doubleheader on May 2nd at United. The Spartans won 17-0 in the first game and 17-11 in the second to go 14-2 on the season.

Clara Franks, Mya Brown, and Hallica Warren Anderson fueled the offense in the first game with each going 3-4 on the day. Franks had two doubles and a single while Brown had three singles and Warren Anderson popped off a single, a double, and a homerun. Brown had it on the mound as well, throwing a one hit shutout going all five innings while walking just one and striking out thirteen.

Gabi Dean had the hot hand in the second game of the twinbill. The freshman homered in the first and third innings while hitting singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Spartans looked like they were ready to pick up where they left off but United rallied in the bottom of the first scoring two runs in the first inning. The two teams would seesaw back and forth but the Spartan’s firepower overpowered the Red Storm. Becca Lindsey and Brook Jones each joined Gabi Dean in trotting around all four bases as the Spartans pounded out eighteen hits in the win. Dean, Jones, and Jade Markey all went 4-5 on the day.

Clara Franks got the win for Ridgewood going all seven innings allowing eleven runs, four of them earned off of eleven hits while walking two and striking out ten.

Tough Start Downs Spartans

The Sherrard Tigers jumped out to an early lead on their way to a 10-0 win over the Ridgewood Spartans on Wednesday, May 4th. Sherrard put up five runs in the first and four more in the second. Draven Smith took the loss for Ridgewood going two innings while allowing nine runs, five of them earned off of seven hits while walking one and striking out one.

Senior Keagan Hixson was two for two, both singles. Garret Vincent was one for two and Owen Anderson was one for two on the night.

Big Fourth Inning Paces Ridgewood

The Force was strong with the Ridgewood Spartans on May 4th as the Spartans squared off with the Sherrard Tigers. The Spartans plated five in the top of the fourth inning on their way to a 6-2 win to up their record to 15-2.

Mya Brown broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a homerun over the left field fence. Following a double by Brook Jones followed by a single by Taylor Pace, Gabi Dean launched a three run homerun over the left field fence to put Ridgewood up 5-0.

Brown also did it on the mound for the Spartans getting the win going the distance allowing just two runs off of two hits while walking none and striking out fourteen.Brown also led Ridgewood with a three for four night including the homerun and a pair of singles.

Spartans Compete in A&W Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans battled the rain and wind in the Annawan Wethersfield Invitational on Friday, April 29th. Numerous weather delays led to an eventual cancellation before all of the races were completed.

The girls finished fifth with 39 points, A&W won the meet with 168 points. Top finishers included Kendra Downing placing second in the 800m run, Downing also took third in the 400m dash. Miranda Reed finished second in the 3200m run while Bella Paul was a third place finisher in the high jump.

The boys took third place with 73 points, Stark County won the meet with 147 points. Fernando Avila-Rubio won both the 1600m and 3200m runs.Taylor Snook was a first place finisher in the Junior Varsity discus while Matt VanHyfte and Roy Sandberg finished second in the triple jump and junior varsity long jump respectively.

Complete Results: 100m dash. Girls. 8th, Paul, Bella 14.76. Boys. 6th, McDonough Gavin 12.16. 8th, Couture, Riley 12.46. 400m dash. Girls. 3rd, Downing, Kendra 1:09. 7th, Olson, Tobi 1:27. Boys. 10th, Moriarity, Preston 1:01. 11th, Nodine, Carson 1:03. 800m run. Girls. 2nd, Downing 2:32. 8th, Poppy, Emma 3:15. Boys. 4th, VanHyfte, Matt 2:18. 10th, Burbridge, Ryker 2:44. 1600m run. Girls. 5th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 6:59. 6th, Bennett, Mollie 7:09.Boys. 1st, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 5:05. 4th, Larson, Kaden 5:32. 3200m run. Girls. 2nd,Reed, Miranda 12:11. 6th, Bennet 14:54. Boys. 1st, Avila-Rubio 11:07. 6th, Samuelson, Jager 13:11. 100m hurdles. Girls. 6th, Barham, Lilly 21.96. 110 hurdles. Boys. 3rd, Petrie, Sam 20.20. 6th, Harrell, Lucas 23.07. 300m hurdles. Boys. 4th, Petrie 50.66. 8th, Harrell 57.19. Relay Races. 4x100m relay. Girls. 4th, Cambridge 1:04. Boys. 4th, Cambridge A 48.55. 6th, Cambridge B 50.41.. 4x200m relay. Boys. 3rd, Cambridge A 1:41. 6th, Cambridge B 1:46. 4x800m relay. Boys. 6th, Cambridge A 10:48. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 3rd, Paul 1.42m. Boys. 4th, Sandberg, Roy 1.60m. Long Jump. Girls. 5th, Barham 3.60m. Boys. 3rd, Petrie 5.83m. 6th, Nodine, Carson 5.37m. 2nd (JV), Sandberg 4.71m. Triple Jump. Boys.2nd, VanHyfte 11.69m. Shot Put. Girls. 11th, Hulick, Cadence 6.32m. 13th, Keever, Ellie 5.23m. Boys. 12th, Anderson, Ty 9.88m. 14th, Johnson, Jake 9.40. (JV) 12th, Maness, Gage 7.65m. 13th, Jewett, Jack 7.59m. Discus. Girls. 11th, Watt, Alex 16.51. 14th, Hulick, Cadence 12.46m. (JV) 7th, Keever, Ellie 11.36m. Boys. 6th, Johnson 30.22m. 13th, Anderson 21.10. (JV) 1st. Snook 28.74m. 8th, Maness 23.56. 10th, Jewett 22.03. Swemline, Jacob 20.56m.

Fresh/Soph LTC Results

The Ridgewood Spartans competed in the Fresh/Soph Lincoln Trail Conference Track Meet on Monday, May 2nd. The girls tallied 46 points finishing fifth, Annawan/Wethersfield won the girls meet with 130 points. Bella Paul was crowned a conference champion in the high jump. Miranda Reed took second place in both the 1600m and the 3200m run.

The boys were just two points away from finishing third place taking fourth with 70 points behind Annawan/Wethersfield. Princeville won the boys meet with 129 points. Fernando Avila-Rubio won both the 1600m and 3200m runs.

Complete Results: 100m dash. Girls. Berry, Kylee 14.82. 11th, Paul, Bella 15.31. Boys.9th, Catour, Riley 12.58. 14th, Gully, Luke 13.36. 200m dash. Girls. 6th, Berry 30.59. 9th, Barham 32.40. Boys. 9th, Gully 26.62. 11th, Catour 26.92 . 400m dash. Girls. 6th, Paul 1:13. Boys. 8th, Sandberg, Roy 1:00. 10th, Moriarity, Preston 1:02. 800m run. Boys. 7th, Verheeke, Gavin 2:28. Jewett, Jack 2:40. 1600m run. Girls. 2nd, Reed, Miranda 5:53. Boys. 1st, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 5:08.3200m run. Girls. 2nd, Reed 12:11. Boys. 1st, Avila-Rubio 11:00. 100m hurdles. 6th, Barham 22.75. 110 hurdles. Boys. 2nd, Harrell, Lucas 21.39. 300m hurdles. Girls. 7th, Messerly, Kira 1:01. Boys. 5th,Harrell 55.06. Relay Races. 4x100m relay. Boys. 5th, Cambridge 49.93. 4x200m relay. Boys. 1st, Cambridge 1:42. 4x400m relay. Boys. 3rd, Cambridge 4:12. 4x800m relay. Boys. 3rd, Cambridge 10:48. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 1st, Paul 1.47m. 4th, Messerly 1.37m. Boys. 4th, Sandberg 1.55m. Long Jump. Girls. 4th, Berry, 4.22m. 6th, Barham 4.15m. Boys. 11th, Sandberg 4.56m. 12th, Harrell 4.30m. Triple Jump. Girls. 5th, Berry 8.72m.Boys. 5th, Askelson, Talon 8.12m. Shot Put. Girls. 10th, Keever, Ellie 10.60. Boys. 4th,Helms, Conner 9.65m. 12th, Maness, Gage 7.48m Discus. Girls. 11th, Keever 10.60m. Boys. 4th, Snook 29.73m.

Vikings Win JH LTC

The Cambridge Vikings Junior High Girls track team made a clean sweep of the Lincoln Trail Conference Girls Invitational. The seventh grade girls won with 103 points to the second place Stark County who finished with 88.5 points. The eighth grade tallied 120 points to ROWVA/Williamsfield’s 90 points to claim the eighth grade trophy.

The seventh grade boys finished tied for 8th with 17 points, Wethersfield won the boys LTC with 114 points. The eighth grade boys finished sixth with 47 points. Wethersfield completed the boys sweep with 92 points to finish first.

Complete Results. 100m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 3rd, Humphrey, Ella 14.46. 13th, McMeekan, Reanna 17.07. 8th grade. 8th, Veloz, Luca 15.38. 14th, Salazar, Ava 16.40. Boys. 7th grade. 8th, Wagner, Race 15.15. 11th, Rizzo, Leo 15.98. 200m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 2nd, Humphrey, E. 29.42. 12th, Beam, Caylee 34.19. 8th grade. 2nd, Blackert, Jolene 29.47. 4th, Jewett, Addie 32.16. Boys. 7th grade. 10th, Wagner 32.27. 13th, Rizzo 34.14. 8th grade. 7th, Janson, Blake 31.53. 400m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp, Jana 1:10. 5th, Harreld, Cambria 1:19. 8th grade. 1st, Downing, Emily 1:10. 3rd, Veloz 1:14. Boys. 7th grade. 5th, McCleary Larson, Hayden 1:08. 8th grade. 7th, Stiles, Cameron 1:14. 12th, Janson 1:41. 800m run. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp 2:50. 5th, Ames, Hannah 3:14. 8th grade. 1st, Downing 2:40. 3rd, Bennett, Haylee 3:09. Boys. 8th grade. 2nd, Franks, Gavin 2:34. 3rd, Sandberg, Wes 2:37. 1600m run. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp 5:54. 5th, Humphrey, Avery 6:41. 8th Grade. 1st, Downing 5:44. 2nd, Ames, Hannah 6:58. Boys. 8th grade. 9th, Akers 8:07. 100m Hurdles. Girls. 8th grade. 2nd, Jewett 19.20. 110 Hurdles. Boys. 8th grade. 5th, Stiles 23.99. Relays. 4x100m. Girls. 7th grade. 7th, Nimrick, McMeekan, Little, Harper, Leander, Maggie 1:12. 8th grade. 7th, Salazar, Humphrey, A., Edmund, Livvy, Bennett 1:07. 4x200m. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Humphrey, E., Harreld, Beam, Caylee, Peck, Mackenzie 2:12. 8th grade. 1st, Veloz, Jewett, Doubet, Blackert, 2:08. Boys. 8th grade. 3rd, Rizzo, Akers, Secymore, Marshall, Janson 2:24. 4x400m. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck, Harreld, Humphrey, E., VandeKemp 5:02. 8th grade. 1st, Blackert, Jewett, Salazar, Downing 5:04. Boys. 8th grade. 2nd, Sandberg, McCleary Stiles, Franks 4:52. Field Events. High Jump. Boys. 7th grade. 10th, McCleary Larson 1.22m. Long Jump. Girls. 7th grade. 11th, McMeekan 3.04m. 12th, Leander 3.00m. 8th grade girls. 7th, Salazar 3.62. 11th, Humphrey, A. 3.28m. Boys. 7th grade. 11th, Rizzo 3.62m. 8th grade. 12th, Stiles 3.54. 14th, Akers 2.93m. Shot Put. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck 7.98m. 9th, Little, H. 5.60m. 8th grade. 3rd, Doubet 7.52m. 8th, Little, Addie 6.05m. Boys. 7th grade. 5th, Secymore, Marshall 7.25m. 12th, Wagner 6.20m. 8th grade. 3rd, Sandberg 9.50m. 11th, Franks 7.63m. Discus. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck 24.36m. 4th, Little, H.. 17.64m. 8th grade. 1st, Doubet, 27.51m. 2nd, Blackert 20.08m. Boys. 7th grade. 4th, McCleary Larson 21.69m. 6th,Wagner 19.48m. 8th grade. 4th, Franks 24.45m. 11th, Janson 18.79m.

Ridgewood Varsity LTC Results

The Ridgewood Spartans cometed in the Lincoln Trail Conference track meet on Friday, May 6th at Mercer County. The girls team finished seventh as a team with 34 points. Annawan Wethersfield were crowned conference champions with 155 points. Kira Messerly was the lone conference champion in the high jump. Messerly finished at 1.42 meters.

The boys tied for fourth with Annawan Wethersfield with 46 points. Mercer County won the meet with 143 points. Fernando Avila-Rubion had a pair of third place finishes in both the 1600m run and the 3200m run.

Complete Results: 100m dash. Girls. 12th, Berry, Kylee 14.73. Boys. 8th, McDonough Gavin 12.02. 12th, Veloz, Meric 12.27. 200m dash. Girls. 9th, Berry 30.53. 15th, Barham, Lilly 32.86. Boys. 10th, McDonough 25.36. 13th, Catour, Ryle 26.00. 400m dash. Girls. 5th, Downing, Kendra 1:08. 12th, Bennett, Mollie 1:22. Boys. 8th, Francis, Ryan 57.39. 12th, Moriarity, Preston 1:01. 800m run. Girls. 2nd, Downing 2:32. 12th, Poppy, Emma 3:20. Boys. 7th, VanHyfte, Matt 2:20. 11th, VerHeecke, Gavin 2:26. 1600m run. Girls. 3rd, Reed, Miranda 5:54. 8th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 6:54. Boys. 3rd, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 4:58. 9th, Larson, Kaden 5:28. 3200m run. Girls. 3rd, Reed 12:12. 8th, Bennet 14:29. Boys. 3rd, Avila-Rubio 11:08. 10th, Samuelson, Jager 12:59. 100m hurdles. Girls. 8th, Barham, Lilly 22.02. 110 hurdles. Boys. 5th, Maness, Lukas 19.30. 7th, Petrie, Sam 20.07. 300m hurdles. Girls. 9th, Messerly, Kira 59.82. Boys. 5th, Maness 47.24. 7th, Gotthardt, Aaron 48.74. Relay Races. 4x100m relay. Boys. 6th, Veloz, McDonough, Maness, Francis 48.94. 4x200m relay. Girls. 7th, Olson, Tobi, Losey, Ruth, Paul, Bella, Barham 2:30. Boys. 6th, Veloz, Snook, Taylor, Catour, McDonough 1:42. 4x400m relay. Girls. 7th, Downing, Reed, Paul, Messerly 4:46. Boys. 7th, Snook, Gotthardt, Maness, Francis 3:58. 4x800m relay. Girls. 7th, Poppy, Emma, Humphrey, Losey, Olson 13:17. Boys. 5th, VanHyfte, VerHeecke, Nodine, Carson, Larson 10:04. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 1st, Messerly 1.42m. 5th, Paul 1.32m. Boys. 6th, Sandberg, Roy 1.52m. Long Jump. Girls. 8th, Berry 4.25m. 15th, Moore, Summer 3.69m. Boys. 4th, Petrie 5.54m. 7th, Nodine, 5.25m. Triple Jump. Girls. 10th, Berry 8.72. Boys. 3rd, Gotthardt 11.38m. 4th, VanHyfte 11.25m. Shot Put. Girls. 16th, Hulick, Cadence 5.57m. 17th, Harrell, Maddie 5.47m. Boys. 13th, Robbins, Nick 10.21. 16th, Anderson, Ty 9.75m. Discus. Girls. 15th, Harrell 16.93m. 16th, Watt, 16.58. 14th, Boys. 12th, Johnson, Jake 28.18m. 14th, Snook 27.70m.

Sectional Sweep for Vikings Girls!

The Cambridge Vikings girls swept through the Class 1A Sectional at Wethersfield High School on Friday, May 6th. Both the seventh and eighth grade girls won sectional titles. The Vikings scored in every event to win the meet. The seventh grade put up 94 team points to second place finisher Galva who scored 52. The eighth grade scored 93 team points to second place Chadwick’s 63.

The boys also competed in the sectional. The seventh grade boys team finished in 10th place with 13 points, Wethersfield won the sectional with 99 points. The eighth grade finished eighth out of twelve teams with 22 points, Chadwick was the winner of the boys eighth grade with 75 points.

Complete Results. 100m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 2nd, Humphrey, Ella 14.27. 18th, McMeekan, Reanna 17.34. 8th grade. 4th, Veloz, Luca 15.09. 22nd, Salazar, Ava 17.26. Boys. 7th grade. 11th, Wagner, Race 15.26. 15th, Rizzo, Leo 16.14. 200m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Humphrey, E. 29.31*. 14th, Beam, Caylee 34.26. 8th grade. 2nd, Blackert, Jolene 30.49. 13th, Jewett, Addie 34.54. Boys. 7th grade. 9th, Wagner 32.45. 8th grade. 10th, Stiles, Cameron 32.12. 11th,Janson, Blake 32.57. 400m dash. Girls. 7th grade. 2nd, VandeKemp, Jana 1:09. 5th, Harreld, Cambria 1:17. 8th grade. 1st, Downing, Emily 1:09.* 5th, Veloz 1:14. Boys. 7th grade. 2nd, McCleary Larson, Hayden 1:08. 8th grade. 9th, Janson 1:13. 800m run. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp 2:48.* 7th, Ames, Hannah 3:23. 8th grade. 1st, Downing 2:41.* 7th, Bennett, Haylee 3:20. Boys. 8th grade. 2nd, Franks, Gavin 2:39. 1600m run. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, VandeKemp 6:34.* 3rd, Humphrey, Avery 6:54. 8th Grade. 1st, Downing 5:50.* 5th, Bennett 7:00. 100m Hurdles. Girls. 8th grade. 2nd, Jewett 18.14. 110 Hurdles. Boys. 8th grade. 8th, Stiles 24.40. Relays. 4x100m. Girls. 7th grade. 8th, Nimrick, McMeekan, Little, Harper, Leander, Maggie 1:10. 8th grade. 10th, Salazar, Humphrey, A., Edmund, Livvy, Bennett 1:07. 4x200m. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Humphrey, E., Harreld, Beam, Caylee, Peck, Mackenzie 2:03.* 8th grade. 2nd, Veloz, Jewett, Doubet, Blackert, 2:03. 4x400m. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck, Beam, Humphrey, E., VandeKemp 5:07.* 8th grade. 1st, Blackert, Jewett, Salazar, Downing 4:52.* Boys. 8th grade. 3rd, Sandberg, McCleary Stiles, Franks 4:44. Field Events. Long Jump. Girls. 7th grade. 10th, McMeekan 10-05.5. 13th, Leander 9-03. 8th grade girls. 9th, Salazar 11-01.5. 17th, Humphrey, A. 9-05. Boys. 7th grade. 11th, Rizzo 11-04. 8th grade. 9th, Stiles 12-00. Shot Put. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck 27-02.5.* 8th, Little, Harper. 49-10. 8th grade. 3rd, Doubet 25-03.75. 6th, Little, Addie 21-04.25. Boys. 7th grade. 6th, Secymore, Marshall 27-07.50. 10th, Wagner 20-07.50. 8th grade. 4th, Sandberg 34-03. 17th, Franks 25-10. Discus. Girls. 7th grade. 1st, Peck 72-09.50.* 10th, Little, H.. 49-10. 8th grade. 1st, Doubet, 99-02.50. 4th, Blackert 70-00. Boys. 7th grade. 6th,Wagner 74-08. 9th, McCleary Larson 69-05. 8th grade. 4th, Franks 105-02. 10th, Janson 78-10.

An * indicates a state qualifier.

Brown No-No leads Spartans

Mya Brown continued to rack up wins on Saturday, May 7th throwing a no hitter in the opening game of a doubleheader against the A-Town Tornado. The hurler struck out 14 as the Spartans cruised to a 14-1 win in the opening game.

Becca Lindsey opened the floodgates in the first inning driving in Clara Franks with a single followed by a single by Brook Jones which scored Lindsey and Hallica Warren Anderson. Ridgewood would score in the second and third innings powering out fifteen hits in the game. Both Lindsey and Mya Brown were 3-5.

Brown kept the Tornados off the base paths until a pair of errors allowed A-Town to score their lone run of the game. The Spartans put the exclamation mark on the game with a five run seventh inning including a three run dinger by Gabi Dean.

The second game was a tighter affair for Ridgewood with A-Town scoring in both the first and second innings off of starting pitcher Clara Franks. The Tornados took advantage of a two out error by the Spartans to plate one run in the first combined with a pair of runs in the second inning and three in the fourth put the Spartans in a 6-0 hole.

That’s when the Ridgewood bats opened up beginning with a double in the top of the fifth inning by Becca Lindsey scoring Clara Franks who had reached when she was hit by a pitch. The Spartans cut the lead to three in the fifth then pounded out seven hits including Becca Lindsey’s second double of the day in a seven run seventh inning rally to take the lead 10-6.

The Spartans retired three of the next four batters in the bottom of the

seventh to get the win. Mya Brown got the win coming on in relief of Clara Franks who went two and a third innings allowing three runs off of three hits while walking one and striking out three. Brown allowed four runs off of six hits while striking out eight.

Franks, Brown, Lindsey, Gabi Dean, and Alexis Yarbrough all tallied multiple hits in the game. The Spartans are now 17-2 going into the final week of regular play.