Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Kids Fishing EXPO

The cities of LaSalle-Peru along with the Better Fishing Association of Northern Illinois, IL-DNR, and the Peru Rescue Station are holding two kid’s fishing events. The first event is their “22nd Annual Kids Free Fishing Expo.” It will be held at Baker Lake, Peru, IL, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is all free with food, games, drinks and snacks. There are a ton of features like free fishing games with prizes, casting games, fishing tips from local anglers, etc. For more info call Barry Weibers at 815-488-2035 or go to the web at: www.better-fishing-assoc.org.

Kids Fishing Tournament

The second free event, sponsored by the same folks as the EXPO, will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, starting with registration at 8 a.m. and fishing from 9 to 11 a.m. The fishing will be held at I&M Canal Lock 14 – LaSalle, IL. There will be two age groups, Ages 4 – 12 and 13 – 15. Kids can bring their own tackle, but only one pole & one hook per angler. No artificial lures allowed. Prizes will be awarded. For more info call 815-488-2035 or go to the web at: www.better-fishing-assoc.org.

Ikes Kids Fishing Derby

This free and popular event will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be 4 age groups, 2 – 5, 6 – 9, 10 – 12, and 13 – 16. It is all free. If your child does not have his or her own fishing pole, we have spares. Bait is free! Fishing is from shore only, no boats. Lots of nice prizes will be awarded. Last year there were 80 kids participating. The tournament will be held at the Ikes Park, one mile north of Geneseo on Rt. 82.

Good Point Bob

And from Bob Kuhns comes this reminder. Two thirds of this planet is covered by water. So, two thirds of your time should be spent “Fishing!” ‘Yer spot on, Bob!

World on Fire

Thanks to Darla Hassebroek of Iowa PBS, she answered my e-mail on “when the heck is the second season of World on Fire going to be shown on Masterpiece? Good news! It will air later this year. Also, in case you missed this thriller, the first season will be shown on Sundays at 10 p.m. starting May 15, 2022. You can also watch the first season on Iowa PBS Password. Just go to pbs.org and type in World on Fire in the search box. We subscribe to both Iowa PBS and WQPT PBS because they have so much good TV programing.

Senior Chuckles

These days I tan the easy way. I just wait for my liver spots to connect. I have so many liver spots, I should come with a side of onions. I’m not saying how many candles will be on my birthday cake next month, but Lorna said we could roast a rotisserie chicken over it. I just did 15 minutes of strength training. I opened a new bag of potato chips.

Humor

Former teacher, Martha Taube, once saw a student putting on eyeliner and mascara in her classroom. She asked the student why she was doing such a thing? The student replied, “Because you said you were giving our class a makeup exam.” Former principal, Bill Menendez, once saw one of his students sitting in a mud puddle. He went outside and asked the student what was he doing? The student said, “They said it rained an inch and three quarters last night, and I could use the seventy-five cents!” One time I interviewed for a job and the interviewer said, “In this job we need someone who is responsible.” I said, “Wow! That’s great, I’m your man! At my last job every time something went wrong, they said I was responsible!”