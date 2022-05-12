Orion baseball improves record to 18-5

In a week with rain making it hard to get games in, Orion baseball collected a 3-2 win over Monmouth-Roseville and a 9-6 victory over Fulton.

Orion’s record improved to 18-5.

The Chargers received the top seed in the Class 2A Sherrard regional next week. Orion will play either #10 Mercer County or #9 Rockridge in semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The championship game will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21.

Orion 3, Mon-Rose 2

The Chargers scored in the top of the first on Monday, May 2, in Monmouth. After the Titans deadlocked the score with a run in the bottom of the fourth, the Chargers responded with two in the top of the fifth.

Mon-Rose tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh but managed only one run.

Dathan Moore led off the fifth with a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Derek Dykeman laid down a bunt to the pitcher, who threw him out. Moore advanced to second.

Ty Comer waited out a 3-1 pitch and received a base on balls.

Connor Green hit a ground ball to the shortstop, whose error let Moore score and Comer advance to third. Green reached on the error.

Cole Kratzberg doubled into right field. Comer came home for a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Mon-Rose picked up a run with two outs. The next batter singled, but the batter after that grounded to second baseman Moore, who threw to Dykeman for the final out of the game.

Mon-Rose outhit Orion 5-4. Kratzberg had two hits, including a double, and Gavin Awbrey and Green, one each.

Kratzberg and Chance Stropes had one RBI apiece. Kratzberg, Comer and Moore scored the runs.

Swiping bases were Kratzberg, two, and Alex Edwards and Green, one each.

Each team stranded five runners.

Quinn Hoftender pitched Orion to the win. In seven innings, he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

Orion was charged with two errors and Mon-Rose with one.

Orion 9, Fulton 6

The Chargers hosted the Steamers on Wednesday, May 4, at Love Park.

Orion led Fulton 2-1 going into the third inning, when the visitors hung five runs on the scoreboard.

That did not bother the Chargers, who put up five runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Orion maintained a 7-6 lead until the sixth, adding two more for what proved to be the final score.

Fulton outhit Orion 13-8. Stropes had two hits and Kratzberg, Hofftender, Nolan Buchen, Green, Awbrey and Edwards, one apiece.

Buchen and Awbrey drove in two runs each and Hoftender, Stropes and Edwards, one apiece.

Kratzberg and Hoftender each scored two runs, while Stropes, Comer, Moore, Awbrey and Edwards crossed the plate one each.

Green and Stropes swiped two bases apiece and Edwards, Drake Gunn and Kratzberg one each.

Fulton stranded 12 runners and Orion five.

Three Chargers made mound appearances. Anthony Clarke worked three innings, giving up six runs, three earned, on eight hits and no walks. He struck out two.

Nolan Buchen pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and two walks, and he struck out one.

Dykeman had the ball for one scoreless inning. He had one hit and one walk to go with one strikeout.

Orion was charged with one error, Fulton with none.