Orion girls struggle to score

Mindy Carls

Riverdale softball won two Three Rivers West games over Orion last week.

The Rams defeated the Chargers 7-2 on Tuesday, April 19, in Port Byron. Two days later, the Rams won 9-3 in Orion.

Kewanee downed Orion 15-5 on Saturday, April 23.

On Monday, April 25, Ridgewood overwhelmed Orion 14-0 at Charger Field.

In Tuesday’s game, Orion scored a run in the first inning. Riverdale tied the score in the third and took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Orion picked up a run in the fifth, but the Rams widened the advantage to 7-2 with four runs in the sixth.

Orion outhit Riverdale 8-7. Lainey Kunert and Kenadi Sovey had two each and Kasey Filler, Ava Terry, Grace Passno and Hannah Swope, one apiece.

Filler and Passno each had an RBI. Filler and Ella Sundberg scored the runs.

Riverdale stranded seven and Orion none.

Filler pitched three innings, giving up four runs, none earned, on four hits and four walks. She struck out two.

Swope took the mound for two innings. She allowed three runs, all earned, on two hits and two walks. She had no strikeouts.

Orion had three errors and Riverdale none.

In the rematch on Thursday, April 21, Riverdale had a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Orion scored a run in the bottom of the second, but Riverdale added a run in the third and four in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Riverdale outhit Orion 11-8. Charger Avah Jones hit 3-for-3 with one triple. Sundberg belted two hits and Terry, Passno and Swope, one each.

Swope smashed a home run and Passno a double.

Filler and Swope each collected a ribbie.

On the mound, Filler worked four innings. She gave up two runs, both earned, on six hits and three walks. She struck out two.

Swope took the loss. In three frames, she gave up seven runs, six earned, on five hits and four walks. She whiffed one.

During Saturday’s game, Kewanee scored at least three runs in four of the five innings. Orion managed three runs in the third and two in the fifth.

Kewanee outhit Orion 12-8. Kunert, Sundberg and Swope had two hits each and Terry and Passno, one apiece.

Sundberg clobbered two home runs and Passno one. Terry added a double.

Four RBIs were credited to Sundberg and one to Passno.

Sundberg scored two runs and Kunert, Passno and Swope, one each.

Filler took the loss. In 1-1/3 innings, she allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits and one walk. She struck out one.

Swope pitched 3-2/3 innings. She yielded eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits and two walks. She whiffed two.

The Chargers had four errors and the Boiler Girls, two.

