Geneseo baseball scoreboard

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Varsity Baseball players notched another win with their May 10 game against Dunlap by a score of 10-2. Nash Clementz started the momentum in the first inning when he drove in one with a single.

The Leafs added four runs in the second inning. Kruiz Ludwig, AJ Weller, and Thomas Henson each had RBI’s.

Thomas Henson was the winning pitcher for Geneseo. He gave up zero runs on three hits over four innings. Other pitchers in the game for the Leafs were Gabriel Durnell, Jack Hursman and Ludwig.

In the game against Ottawa on May 11, Geneseo earned another win. Even though it came late, Geneseo gained the lead in the contest and won with a 6-5 final score.

Hursman pitched the Leafs to victory in the game.