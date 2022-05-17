Geneseo boys tennis wins WB6 championship

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team captured its first Western Big 6 Conference title on Saturday at Riverside Park in Moline. Alleman High School was the host school for the Conference Meet.

The doubles duo of Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson took first place in the doubles competition and the No. 2 team of Connor Nelson and Eric Vergane finished fourth. Logan Pardoe won his first round match in singles.

Participating high school were Geneseo, Alleman, Sterling, United Township, Rock Island, Quincy, Moline and Galesburg.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, Geneseo High School, defeated Luke Valentino and Connor Pham, Sterling High School, 6-2 and 6-0.

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson, GHS, defeated Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang, United Township High School, 6-0 and 6-2.