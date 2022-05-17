Orion softball honors Bob Bergstrom

Mindy Carls

As the regular season wound down, Orion softball traveled to Sterling for a non-conference game on Wednesday, May 11, and then hosted the first Bob Bergstrom Memorial Tournament on Saturday, May 14.

Sterling 4, Orion 2

Orion batters pounded six hits. Kenadi Sovey hit 3-for-3 and Lainey Kunert, Ava Terry and Hannah Swope blasted one hit each. Kunert and Sovey each had a double.

Terry drove in two runs, which Kunert and Sovey scored.

Swope took the loss. In six innings, she allowed four runs, all earned, on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out eight.

Orion committed two errors.

Bergstrom tournament

The All-Tournament team included Swope, Filler and Sovey from Orion; Holly Shriber, Reece Patrick and Emma Evans from Farmington and Katie Douglas, Karrasan Sperry and Maddie Diaz from Monmouth United.

Orion 7, Monmouth United 6

In the first game of the tournament, United scored three runs in the top of the first and one in the second. Orion posted a run in the bottom of the second and added two in the fourth.

With their lead slashed to 4-3, United picked up a run in the top of the fifth. Orion pushed ahead 6-5 with three runs in the bottom of the frame. After United deadlocked the score in the visitors half of the seventh, Orion scored the go-ahead run in the home half.

Orion outhit United 10-8. Swope and Filler pounded out three hits each and Avah Jones, Terry, Grace Passno and Sundberg, one apiece.

Swope lashed two doubles and Terry and Filler, one each.

RBIs were credited to Swope, three; Filler, two, and Jones and Jayden Smith, one each.

Terry and Swope scored three runs apiece and Jones, one.

Filler collected the win. In five innings, she gave up five runs, all earned, on seven hits and one walk. She struck out four.

Swope pitched two innings. She allowed one run, earned, on one hit and two walks. She whiffed two.

United was charged with four errors and Orion with two.

Farmington 5, Orion 0

Later on Saturday, Farmington put up two runs in the first inning, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

The Farmers outhit the Chargers 11-3. Sundberg and Jones each crashed a double and Kunert a single.

Swope took the loss. In seven innings, she allowed five runs, three earned, on 11 hits and one walk. She struck out seven.

Orion had two errors and Farmington none.