Geneseo girls capture sectional title

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Track Team and Field Team claimed their fourth straight Sectional title at the Geneseo Class 2A Sectional held at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo.

The GHS team had state qualifiers in 11 different field events and won the competition by more than 60 points. There were 17 schools in competition.

Team scores were: Geneseo, 143; Galesburg, 67; Dixon, 54; Galena, 48.5; Sterling, 38; Plano, 35; Rock Falls, 29; Sandwich, 28; LaSalle-Peru, 26; Kewanee, 29; Monmouth-Roseville, 18.5; Princeton, 18; Morris, 13; Ottawa, 13; Streator, 8; Coal City, 0; and Mendota, 0.

The GHS state qualifiers will compete this weekend in Charleston with prelims on Friday, May 20, with field events beginning at 8 a.m. and running events beginning at 9 a.m. The State Finals will be held Saturday, May 21.

GHS Head Coach Kyle Morey said, ”We have been asking for warmer weather and we definitely had that on Wednesday (May 11). With the challenging heat and humidity, the girls really stepped up to the challenge. We scored points in 16 of the 18 events and we will have 12 entries in the State prelims Friday (May 20) at Charleston.

EVENT WINNERS:

-Johnna Shoemaker – pole vault – cleared 9 ft. 9 in.

-Olivia Marshall – discus – 124 ft, 10 ¾ inches.

-Ali Rapps – 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

-Annie Wirth – long jump and high jump – rebroke school record in high jump – 5 ft, 9 ¼ in, #1 jump in Illinois NS #18 in the U.S.

-4 x 100m relay – Addison Pischke, Allison Reade, Sierra Krueger and Ali Rapps.

-4x400 m relay – Sierra Krueger, Addison Pischke, Phoebe Shoemaker and Ali Rapps.

RUNNER-UP FINISHERS:

-Addison Pischke – 100m.

-Jaide Flowers – 800m.

-Annie Wirth – 300m hurdles.

-4x200m Relay – Addison Pischke, Annie Wirth, Phoebe Shoemaker and Sierra Krueger.