Morrison over Orion in softball doubleheader

Mindy Carls

Morrison defeated Orion 12-8 and 8-7 in Three Rivers West softball last week.

Morrison 12, Orion 8

The Mustangs posted four runs in the top of the first inning on Monday, May 9, in Orion. By the end of the sixth, the visitors led 12-5. Orion came up with three runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell short of erasing the deficit.

Orion outhit Morrison 11-9. Lainey Kunert and Hannah Swope each pounded out three hits; Kasey Filler, two, and Ava Terry, Grace Passno and Ella Sundberg, one apiece.

Sundberg and Swope each blasted a home run. Kunert and Terry had one double apiece.

Getting RBIs were Passno, Sundberg and Swope, two each, and Filler, one.

Swope scored two runs and Ariel Nelson, Filler, Kunert, Terry, Sundberg and Liz Wilbur, one each.

Kunert had Orion’s only stolen base.

Filler absorbed the loss. In two innings, she gave up seven runs, all earned, on seven hits and one walk. She struck out two.

Swope pitched five innings in relief. allowing five runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk. She whiffed two.

Each team committed seven errors. Of the eight Orion runs, four were unearned. Morrison’s runs included four unearned runs.

Morrison 8, Orion 7

Morrison led 2-1 at the end of the first inning on Thursday, May 12, in Morrison. The Chargers tied the score in the second frame, then surged ahead with five runs in the fourth.

The Mustangs chipped away at the 7-2 Charger lead with two runs in the fifth. Morrison posted four runs in the seventh to steal the win.

Morrison outhit Orion 11-4. Chargers Filler, Terry, Kenadi Sovey and Sundberg each had a hit.

Filler drove in two runs and Kallie DeBaillie, one.

Swope took the loss. In 6-2/3 innings, she gave up eight runs, six earned, on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out five.

Morrison committed four errors and Orion one.