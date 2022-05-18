Orion boys host Three Rivers track meet

Mindy Carls

Orion hosted the Three Rivers Conference boys track meet on Thursday, May 12.

Top 10 finishes for the Chargers included the 800-meter relay with Tyler Anderson, Joe Hogan, Braxton Story and Cash Duhs. The boys finished in 1 minute, 53.26 seconds, for ninth place.

Dayne Gibbons was 10th in the 400 dash with a time of 54.60 seconds.

Results are below.

Three Rivers Conference boys track, Thursday, May 12, at Orion

Team standings: 1st, Riverdale 114. 2nd, Princeton 102. 3rd, Monmouth-Roseville 78. 4th, Erie-Prophetstown 69. 5th, Sherrard 48.5. 6th, Sterling Newman 57. 7th, Kewanee 48.5. 8th, Morrison 47. 9th, Peru St. Bede 45.5. 10th, Rockridge 34. 11th, Bureau Valley 21.5. 12th, Spring Valley Hall 20. 13th, Mendota 7.

100-meter dash: 17th, Tyler Anderson 12.66. 23rd, Braxton Story 13.32.

200 dash: 12th, Dayne Gibbons 24.71. 21st, Cash Duhs 26.21.

400 dash: 10th, Gibbons 54.60.

800 run: 12th, Kade Scharpman 2:21.65. 18th, Eric Thorndyke 2:32.68.

1600 run: 13th, Scharpman 5:30.13. 22nd, Thorndyke 6:06.58.

3200 run: 14th, Adam Fahran 13:38.71.

400 relay: 11th, Orion (Anderson, Joe Hogan, Duhs, Gibbons) 48.64.

800 relay: 9th, Orion (Anderson, Hogan, Story, Duhs) 1:53.26.

Shot put: 11th, Christian Lapsey 102-0. 20th, Blake Hunter 35-5.

Discus: 13th, Lapsey 31.09m. 23rd, Hunter 83-1.

Long jump: 13th, Anderson 17-6. 24th, Gibbons 13-10