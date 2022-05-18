Orion Chargers baseball wins conference title

Mindy Carls

Two wins over Morrison guaranteed Orion baseball at least a share of the Three Rivers West championship.

The Chargers destroyed the Mustangs 17-7 on Monday, May 9, at Love Park. On Thursday, May 12, the Chargers were even more dominant in a 19-5 thrashing of the Mustangs in Morrison.

Orion finished the conference season with an 11-1 record.

On Saturday, May 14, St. Bede defeated Orion 14-3 in Peru.

The Chargers were 22-6 during the regular season.

Orion 17, Morrison 7

Morrison scored twice in the top of the first on May 9 at Love Park, only to watch six Orion runners romp home in the bottom of the frame.

The Chargers added three more runs in the second and three in the third for a 12-2 lead. After the Mustangs posted five runs in the fourth, the Chargers answered with three in their half of the inning. The hosts were good for singletons in the fifth and sixth.

Orion outhit Morrison 10-9. Cole Kratzberg hit 3-for-3 with two doubles. He drove in two. He stole five bases and scored five runs himself.

Chance Stropes bashed two hits and Quinn Hoftender, Alex Edwards, Drake Gunn, Dathan Moore and Ty Comer, one each.

Stropes and Hoftender each pounded out a home run.

Hoftender and Stropes drove in three runs apiece; Gunn and Comer, two, and Gavin Awbrey and Moore, one each.

Scoring runs were Stropes and Gunn, three apiece; Hoftender and Moore, two each and Awbrey and Andrew Meiresonne, one apiece.

Including Kratzberg’s five, the Chargers had 17 stolen bases. Stropes had four; Gunn, three; Moore and Blayden Murdock, two each, and Awbrey, one.

Each team stranded four.

Kile Johnson pitched Orion to the win. In six innings, he gave up seven runs, two earned, on nine hits and one walk. He struck out four.

Each team committed two errors.

Orion 19, Morrison 5

In Thursday’s game, Orion wasted no time taking a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Another run in the second and four in the third game the visitors an 11-0 lead midway through the third.

Morrison came up with five runs in the home half of the third, but Orion exploded for eight runs in the top of the fourth.

Orion outhit Morrison 16-7. Connor Green hit 3-for-3 with three ribbies. Kratzberg, Meiresonne, Edwards and Moore cracked two hits each and Stropes, Hoftender, Gunn, Jared Mohr and Comer, one apiece.

RBIs were credited to Stropes and Moore, two each, and Kratzberg, Hoftender, Meiresonne and Comer, one apiece.

Scoring runs were Stropes and Moore, three each; Kratzberg, Hoftender, Meiresonne, Mohr and Edwards, two apiece, and Gunn, Comer and Green, one each.

Orion lashed six extra-base hits, including a home run by Stropes, triples by Gunn and Moore, and doubles by Green, who had two, and Kratzberg.

Chargers stole 10 bases. Edwards and Kratzberg swiped two each and Comer, Kaden Edmunds, Gunn, Johnson, Mohr and Stropes, one apiece.

Orion stranded six and Morrison four.

Derek Dykeman earned the win for five innings on the mound. He allowed five runs, all earned, on seven hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Morrison was charged with four errors and Orion with one.

St. Bede 14, Orion 3

On Saturday, Orion had a 3-1 lead until the middle of the fourth. St. Bede pushed 10 runners home in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Orion outhit St. Bede 7-5.

Stropes had two hits and Kratzberg, Hoftender, Meiresonne, Gunn and Awbrey, one each. Hoftender and Kratzberg launched one double apiece.

Meiresonne and Green each drove in a run.

Kratzberg, Stropes and Murdock scored one run each.

Stropes and Kratzberg each stole a base.

Orion had three left on base and St. Bede left four.

Johnson absorbed the loss. In three innings, he was charged with nine runs, five earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out three.

Nolan Buchen worked 1/3 of an inning. He yielded two runs, both earned, on no three walks.

In 1-2/3 innings, Anthony Clark gave up three runs, all earned, on one hit and two walks. He whiffed two.

The Chargers committed six errors, while the Bruins had none.