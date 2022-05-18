Orion's Thomsen, Mohr qualify for state

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen and Mary Mohr will compete in the IHSA state track and field meet from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, at O’Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

They advanced from the Class 2A sectional on Thursday, May 12, at Mercer County High School, Aledo.

Thomsen was second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 26.92 seconds. Mohr claimed second in the pole vault when she cleared the bar at 7 feet, 5 inches.

Chargers in the top five were Thomsen, third in the 1600 run at 5:39.84, and Mackinzie Washburn, fifth in the high jump at 4-8.

Results are below.

IHSA Class 2A girls sectional, Thursday, May 12, Mercer County High School, Aledo

Team standings: 1st, Sherrard 108. 2nd, Elmwood 96. 3rd, Monmouth United 54. 4th, Rockridge 40. 5th, Mercer County 37. 6th, Princeville 34. 7th, Carthage Illini West 31. 8th (tie), Orion 24, ROWVA-Williamsfield, 24. 10th, Stark County 22. 11th, Knoxville 21. 12th, Warsaw Hamilton-West Hancock 20. 13th, Biggsville West Central 18. 14th, Alleman 17. 15th, Abingdon-Avon 10. 16th, Bushnell-Prairie City 2.

100-meter dash: 12th, Kylee Hanson 14.05. 17th, Kennedy Ketron 14.27.

200 dash: 7th, Ketron 28.97.

400 dash: 8th, Ketron 1:08.94.

800 run: 9th, Anika Duhs 2:49.86.

1600 run: 3rd, Olivia Thomsen 5:39.84. 12th, Duhs 6:55.93.

3200 run: 2nd, Thomsen 12:26.92. 10th, Maggie Nedved 19:39.60.

400 relay: 6th, Orion (Delaney Taets, Hanson, Ketron, Emily Hickerson) 55.17.

800 relay: 8th, Orion (Taets, Mary Mohr, Ketron, Hickerson) 2:01.72.

Shot put: 17th, Gretchen Kerker 27-3. 24th, Courtney Farwell 24-0.

Discus: 19th, Abby Bindewald 77-9. 22nd, Kerker 75-6.

High jump: 5th, Mackinzie Washburn 4-8.

Pole vault: 2nd, Mohr 7-5.

Long jump: 14th, Taets 13-7. 20th, Hanson 11-11.

Triple jump: 17th, Taets 23-8.