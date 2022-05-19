Geneseo Middle School track wins at sectionals

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Middle School track and field coach Todd Ehlert describes the results from the Sectional Meet as “awesome.”

The competition was held in Morton with 14 participating schools.

The GMS boys’ won team championship and the eighth grade boys’ team placed as runners up…Ehlert said, “It was a great day.”

GMS has 33 qualifiers for the State Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, in East Peoria.

RESULTS:

7TH Grade Girls:

-High Jump – Megan Hursman.

-Pole Vault – Elena Anderson.

-Shot Put – Bella Brown.

-400 Meter Run – Leah Falk.

-4 x 100 Meter Relay – Megan Hursman, Payton Boone, Aya Stroh, Leah Falk – Claire Swanson is the alternate.

-4 x 400 Meter Relay – Megan Hursman, Aya Stroh, Ayla Schultz, Leah Falk – Molly Snyder is the alternate.

8th Grade Girls:

-100 Meter Dash – Nina Schmedding.

-200 Meter Dash – Lizzie Rapps.

-400 Meter Dash – Nina Schmedding.

-Long Jump – Lizzie Rapps.

-Long Jump – Anna Davis.

-Pole Vault – Jocelyn Cechowicz.

-4 x 100 Meter Relay – Katy Wilson, Madison Reade, Lizzie Rapps, Nina Schmedding. Charlotte Kroll is the alternate.

-4 x 400 Meter Relay – Nina Schmedding, Anna Davis, Kameryn Keegan, Lizzie Rapps. Charlotte Kroll is the alternate.

7th Grade Boys:

-Discus – Jaydon Burrage.

-Shot Put – Colten Mooney.

-High Jump – Jack Mickley.

-Pole Vault – Finn Schaad.

-Pole Vault – Jack Kriess.

-110 Hurdles – Jack Mickley.

-400 Meter Dash – Jerry Maciejewski.

-800 Meter Run – Jerry Maciejewski.

-4 x 100 Meter Relay – Jack Mickley, Bret Brown, Keaton Ariano, Jerry Maciejewski. Jayden Wexell is the alternate.

-4 x 400 Meter Relay – Jack Mickley, Keaton Ariano, Finn Schaad, Jerry Maciejewski. Micah Johnson is the alternate.

8th Grade Boys:

-Pole Vault – Mathew Darnall.

-400 Meter Dash – Cedric Kehoe.

-4 x 100 Meter Relay – Gavin Hintgen, Wesley Schaapveld, Isaac Nixon, Cedric Kehoe. Grayson Carlson is the alternate.