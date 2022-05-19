Orion boys baseball wins unusual doubleheader

Mindy Carls

Orion hosted an unusual doubleheader on Wednesday, May 11. Instead of playing two games against the same opponent, Orion played Monmouth-Roseville in Game 1 and Erie-Prophetstown in Game 2.

Since the Panthers were supposed to host the Chargers, Erie-Prophetstown was the home team in the second game.

Orion 10, Monmouth-Roseville 0

In the first game, Orion whitewashed Monmouth-Roseville 10-0.

The Chargers put up five runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Orion outhit Mon-Rose 10-4. Chargers with hits were Cole Kratzberg, Chance Stropes, Andrew Meiresonne and two each, and Quinn Hoftender, Drake Gunn, Alex Edwards and Jared Mohr, one apiece.

Five of the 10 hits went for extra bases. Kratzberg and Stropes each blasted a home run. Meiresonne launched a triple, while Edwards and Kratzberg each had a double.

Kratzberg, Stropes, Hoftender and Gunn drove in two runs each and Meiresonne and Edwards, one apiece.

Scoring runs were Kratzberg, Hoftender and Mohr, two each, and Stropes, Meiresonne, Gunn and Ty Comer, one apiece.

Mohr stole three bases and Comer, Gunn, Hoftender and Kratzberg, one each.

Mon-Rose stranded seven and Orion four.

Stropes earned the win with five scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Each team committed one error.

Orion 11, Erie-Prophetstown 1

Orion scattered 11 runs across five innings, with most of them — four — coming in the fifth.

The Chargers outhit the Panthers 11-6.

Conner Green hit 3-for-3 with three runs and one RBI. He also stole three bases.

Kratzberg and Hoftender each had two hits and Stropes, Edwards, Meiresonne and Gavin Awbrey, one apiece.

Hoftender hit a home run and Green, Hoftender, Kratzberg and Stropes each blasted a double.

Kratzberg drove in four runs; Hoftender, two, and Stropes and Edwards, one apiece.

Kratzberg, Stropes, Hoftender, Mohr, Meiresonne, Awbrey, Dathan Moore and Blayden Murdock each scored a run.

Awbrey, Gunn, Kratzberg, Meiresonne and Moore each stole a base.

Orion left two on base, while Erie-Prophetstown stranded seven.

Hoftender pitched five innings for the win, allowing only one run, earned, on six hits and two bases on balls. He struck out three.

Erie-Prophetstown made three errors and Orion none.