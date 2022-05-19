Orion Middle School competes at state

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School students competed in 10 events at the IESA Class 2A state track and field meet on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the EastSide Center in East Peoria.

Eighth grader Mallory Pronschinske placed fifth in the high jump. She cleared the bar at 4 feet, 5 inches.

In the 800 relay, eighth graders Owen Voorhees, Kyler Owens, Wyatt Steen and John Fulkerson finished sixth at 1:43.82.

Seventh grader Will Maher came in ninth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.06 seconds.

Eighth grader Avery Nichols was 11th in the discus. Her toss traveled 73 feet, 4 inches.

Three seventh grade entries finished 12th. They were Rory Martin, 6:04.33 in the 1600 run; Joe Norton, Maher, Aaron Mohr and Kaden Cirks, 53.35 in the 400 relay, and Charley Arnold, Mohr, Tyler Sandberg and Maher, 4:24.60 in the 1600 relay.

Maher was 14th in the 100 dash with a time of 13.36.

Another seventh grader, Noah Belowske, was 14th in the 1600 run. He clocked 5:55.74.

Kaden Cirks threw the shot put 30 feet 10 inches. He finished 30th in the seventh grade division.