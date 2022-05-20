Orion-Sherrard soccer wins final two

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard soccer won its last two games to head into the postseason with a 16-8 record.

The girls lost 3-1 to United Township, but recovered with a 4-0 win over DePue-Hall and a 4-1 win over Galesburg.

Miriam Clarke had a hat trick in the Galesburg match.

United Township 3, Orion-Sherrard 1

Mariah Meyers scored an unassisted goal in the 28th minute to give Orion-Sherrard a lead on Monday, May 9, in East Moline.

After halftime, UT fired in goals in the 61st, 65th and 66th minutes to secure the 3-1 victory.

Orion-Sherrard took 10 shots. Clarke launched five; Rokia Clauss, two, and Meyers, Rachael Fender and Amiliani Bradley, one each. United Township totaled 19.

Of the 22 Orion-Sherrard steals, Claire Weber had six; Zoe Larkins, five; Clarke, three; Clauss, Meyers and Jenna Szymborski, two each, and Addison Szymborski and Ellie Goble, one apiece.

United keeper Kendal Maynard had nine saves and her UT counterpart two.

Orion-Sherrard had five corners, two fouls and one offsides call. UT had six corners and three fouls.

Orion-Sherrard 4, DePue-Hall 0

On Wednesday, May 11, Maynard and the defense kept a clean sheet in DePue. The defense was so tight that DePue-Hall couldn’t even get off a shot so Maynard could earn a save.

Meanwhile, Orion-Sherrard scored four goals in six minutes. Clarke took a ball from Fender and booted it into the net in the 10th minute.

Clauss scored an unassisted goal in the 13th minute.

Violet Fiers fed the ball to Alyssa Layer in the 15th minute for a 3-0 lead.

A minute later, Clarke received a pass from Meyers and converted it in the 16th minute.

United took nine shots, including five by Clarke, two by Clauss and one each by Jennie Abbott and Layer.

Orion-Sherrard made four steals. Weber had three and Clauss 1.

DePue-Hall’s keeper had four saves.

The hosts had one foul, while Orion-Sherrard had one offside call.

Orion-Sherrard 4, Galesburg 1

On Thursday, May 12, in Sherrard, Clarke teamed up with Layer for the first goal of her hat trick in the 20th minute.

Clarke fired in two more goals, one in the 44th minute and one in the 45th minute. Assists were credited to Abbott and Schmoll.

Galesburg scored its only goal in the 55th minute.

Meyers converted a ball from Clauss in the 70th minute.

Orion-Sherrard launched 27 shots. Clarke took nine; Meyers, five; Clauss and Layer, three each; Abbott, Goble and Fender, two, and Fiers, one. Galesburg had 11.

United defenders racked up 24 steals. Larkins, Addison Szymborski and Jenna Szymborski, four each; Clarke, three; Meyers and Weber, two, and Clauss, Abbott, Schmoll, Goble and Quinn DeLoose, one each.

Orion-Sherrard had five saves, three by Maynard and two by Clarke. Galesburg had nine saves.

United had one corner kick, four fouls and four offsides calls, while Galesburg had six fouls and five offsides.