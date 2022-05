Geneseo boys tennis adds two wins

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Tennis Team defeated La-Salle Peru, 5-0, and Ottawa, 4-1.

RESULTS OF GHS-LASALLE PERU MATCH:

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Adam Kasperski, LaSalle –Peru, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Henry Lehman, GHS, defeated Riley O’Brien, LaSalle-Peru, 6-1 and 7-5.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Logan Pardoe, GHS, defeated Joe Pohar and Andrew Bollis, LaSalle-Peru, 6-3 and 6-3.

-No. 2 – Sam Mosbarger and Chase Marshall, GHS, defeated Traeger Abens and Ethan Picco, LaSalle-Peru, 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5.

-No. 3 – Jacob Hartman and Braeden Possin, GHS, defeated Luke Buck and Elijah Arthurs, La-Salle-Peru, 6-4 and 6-2.

RESULTS OF GHS-OTTAWA MATCH:

SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Alex Slaymaker, GHS, defeated Adam Gross, Ottawa, 6-0 AND 6-0.

-No. 2 – Sebastian Cabrera, Ottawa, defeated Henry Lehman, GHS, 4-6, 6-2 and 10-3.

DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Logan Goetsch and Will Goetz, Ottawa, 6-3 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Logan Pardoe and Chase Marshall, GHS, defeated Noah Gross and Ethan Kraft, Ottawa, 6-3 and 6-3.

-No. 3 – Braeden Possin and Jacob Hartman, GHS, defeated Alan Sifuentes and Ethan Cela, Ottawa, 4-6, 6-4 and 10-3.