Orion loses regional heartbreaker to Mercer County

Mindy Carls

Despite giving up six runs to Orion in the third inning, Mercer County was able to win the regional play-in game 10-9 on Monday, May 16, at Apollo Elementary School, Aledo.

The game was scoreless until Orion’s outburst.

Kenadi Sovey doubled and scored on Grace Passno’s home run.

Ella Sundberg, Ava Terry and Avah Jones all singled.

With the bases loaded, Hannah Swope kept up the hitting streak. She singled in Sundberg for a 3-0 lead.

The bases were still loaded for Macy Mizlo, who delivered a base hit to score Terry and Jones and move Swope to third.

Trailing 4-0, the Golden Eagles sent a new pitcher to the mound. A wild pitch brought Swope across the plate. Mizlo went to second.

Kasey Filler walked and Lainey Kunert singled, loading the bases for Sovey. She drew a walk to force in Mizlo for a 6-0 lead.

The Chargers added a run in the top of the fourth.

Mercer County finally erased its goose egg in the bottom of the fourth, plating four runs. The Golden Eagles added four more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 9-7 lead.

Orion tied the game with two runs in the seventh, only to have Mercer County take the win with a run in the bottom of the frame.

The Chargers outhit the Golden Eagles 14-12. Kunert bashed three hits; Passno, Sundberg, Swope and Mizlo, two each, and Filler, Terry and Sovey, one apiece.

Passno smashed a home run and Sovey, Passno and Swope each slashed a double.

RBIs were credited to Passno, three; Mizlo, two, and Swope, one.

Swope pitched six innings, giving up nine runs, eight earned, on 12 hits and two walks. She struck out three.

Orion committed two errors and Mercer County, three.