Orion-Sherrard soccer fails in semi-finals

Mindy Carls

Peoria Notre Dame defeated Orion-Sherrard 8-0 in regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, in Geneseo.

The Irish had a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Orion-Sherrard launched only three shots, one by Mariah Meyers, one by Miriam

Clarke and one by Alyssa Layer. Notre Dame had 30.

United made 24 steals, with Zoe Larkins collecting six; Claire Weber, five; Rachael Fender, four; Clarke, Addison Szymborski and Jenna Szymborski, two each, and Meyers, Jennie Abbott and Ashley Schmoll, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard had 18 saves. Her counterpart had none.

United had one corner kick and five fouls, while Notre Dame had 10 corners, five fouls and four offside calls