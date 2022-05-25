Orion-Sherrard soccer fails in semi-finals

Mindy Carls

Peoria Notre Dame defeated Orion-Sherrard 8-0 in regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, in Geneseo.

The Irish had a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Orion-Sherrard launched only three shots, one by Mariah Meyers, one by Miriam

Clarke and one by Alyssa Layer. Notre Dame had 30.

United made 24 steals, with Zoe Larkins collecting six; Claire Weber, five; Rachael Fender, four; Clarke, Addison Szymborski and Jenna Szymborski, two each, and Meyers, Jennie Abbott and Ashley Schmoll, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Kendal Maynard had 18 saves. Her counterpart had none.

United had one corner kick and five fouls, while Notre Dame had 10 corners, five fouls and four offside calls

Orion-Sherrard’s Kaitlyn Greenwood, in front at left, keeps the ball away from a Peoria Notre Dame defender during IHSA Class 2A regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, at Geneseo.
Orion-Sherrard’s Rokia Clauss, right, battles a Peoria Notre Dame player for possession of the ball on Tuesday, May 17, when the teams clashed in regional semifinals at Geneseo
United’s Claire Weber, right, juggles the ball away from a Peoria Notre Dame Irish player in regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, in Geneseo.
Ashley Schmoll, left, of Orion-Sherrard keeps an eye on the ball during regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, in Geneseo.