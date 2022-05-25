Orion track season winding down

Mindy Carls

Orion had two girls competing at the IHSA Class 1A state track meet on Thursday, May 19, and Saturday, May 21.

Olivia Thomsen represented the Chargers in the 3200-meter race. No semifinal was held, and runners qualified directly into the finals on Saturday at O’Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

She finished 18th with a time of 12 minutes, 14.90 seconds, which was 12 seconds faster than the seed time.

Mary Mohr competed in the pole vault but did not clear the opening height.

Orion boys track

Dayne Gibbons had Orion’s highest finish at the IHSA Class 1A sectional track meet on Thursday, May 19, at Erie Middle School. He was fourth in the 400 dash, but unfortunately did not qualify for state.

Results are below.

Spartan Boys Invitational, Monday, May 16, Bushnell Prairie City High School

Team standings: 1st, Monmouth-Roseville 144.5. 2nd, Farmington 78. 3rd, Ridgewood 68.5. 4th, ROWVA-Williamsfield 60. 5th, Monmouth United 57. 6th, Astoria 55. 7th, Biggsville West Central 29. 8th, Knoxville 28. 9th, Glasford Illini Bluffs 20. 10th, West Prairie 6. 11th, Bushnell-Prairie City 5. 12th (tie), Elmwood-Brimfield 2, Abingdon-Avon 2.

100-meter dash: 21st, Braxton Story 13.36. 23rd, Lance Moore 13.49.

200 dash: 12th, Tyler Anderson 26.13. 18th, Moore 30.25.

800 run: 13th, Eric Thorndyke 2:31.79. 18th, Adam Fahran 2:42.18.

1600 run: 11th, Adam Fahran 6:14.92.

400 relay: 9th, Orion (Anderson, Cash Duhs, Dayne Gibbons, Story) 48.68.

800 relay: 9th, Orion (Gibbons, Story, Moore, Duhs) 1:48.59.

Shot put: 12th, Gabe Laleman 33-4. 25th, Nick Sturtewagen 23-4.

Discus: 18th, Laleman 71-10. 20th, Sturtewagen 60-8.

Long jump: 10th, Anderson 16-5. 17th, Moore 13-6.

IHSA Class 1A boys sectional meet, Thursday, May 19, Erie Middle School

Team standings: 1st, Riverdale 97, 2nd, Erie-Prophetstown 81. 3rd, Shabbona Indian Creek 51. 4th, Rockridge 48. 5th, Sherrard 45. 6th, Sterling Newman 43. 7th, Morrison 32. 8th (tie), Milledgeville 31, Fulton 31. 10th, Amboy 27. 11th, Alleman 20. 12th, Hinckley-Big Rock 17. 13th (tie), Bureau Valley 11, Stockton 11. 15th, Somonauk 8. 16th, Orion 4.

100-meter dash: 14th, Anderson 12.07. 19th, Duhs 12.29.

200 dash: 9th, Gibbons 24.57. 21st, Duhs 25.75.

400 dash: 4th, Gibbons 55.16. 26th, Daylen Dekeyrel 1:06.85.

800 run: 15th, Kade Scharpman 2:21.62. 24th, Thorndyke 2:33.17.

1600 run: 12th, Scharpman 5:33.70. 17th, Thorndyke 5:44.94.

3200 run: 15th, Fahran 13:39.29.

400 relay: 12th, Orion (Anderson, Duhs, Gibbons, Story) 48.07.

800 relay: 12th, Orion (Anderson, Duhs, Moore, Story) 1:46.41.

Shot put (prelims): 8th, Christian Lapsey 40-2. 15th, Blake Hunter 37-5.

Shot put (finals): 9th, Lapsey 40-2.

Discus (prelims): 14th, Lapsey 103-7. 19th, Hunter 92-10.

Long jump (prelims): 11th, Anderson 17-11.