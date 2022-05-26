Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

B.H. ABBA & WW2

Wow!! There is going to be quite a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Bishop Hill Village Park. The Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute concert will be held on that date. It is said to be “the” most accurate tribute to ABBA. The concert is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Barbra Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (309) 927-3899. The consert starts at 1 p.m. On the June 4th morning is another Bishop Hill event for you history buffs. At 10 a.m. I will be presenting a one hour presentation on WW2. It will be held in the air conditioned Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of main street. Various artifacts will also be on display. The B-17 and P-51 won’t be on display as the Bishop Hill Airport is too small. In fact, it is so small no one really knows where it’s at?

Seriously, don’t forget to check-out all the historical sites and make sure you have lunch in one of the excellent restaurants.

Ikes Ice Cream Social

This is a reminder to all Geneseo Izaak Walton members that the date of our ice cream social in the Geneseo Park is Tuesday, June 14th. All members are asked to bring a dessert between 5 and 6 p.m. No refrigerated desserts.

The Maple City Band will start their concert at 7 p.m. Maestro Alan Kiser and his 60 musicians practice hard so that you can enjoy some mighty fine tunes.

LL&W Barge Party

It’s back!!! The fine organization of Living Lands & Waters is celebrating their 25 years of cleaning America’s rivers. This fun “Barge Party” event will be held at the Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, IL. There will be a Fish Fry & Shrimp Boil, Wine Pull, Silent Auction, Art Auction, Barge Tours, Cash Bar, and live music by Aaron Kamm and the One Drops. It will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75.00 per person. For a reserved table of 8 it is $600.00. Table reservations are limited. For ticket reservation go to: Livinglandsandwaters.org.

Birds

Maybe like us, you enjoy sitting out on your deck and watching the birds chow down at your feeders. Thanks to oranges and grape jelly, the orioles are still around. One of the humming bird feeders hangs right next to our chairs and those little guys pay us no mind. While we get 3 kinds of woodpeckers, missing so far is the redheaded woodpecker. Anyway, it is so relaxing sitting and watching the many types of our feathered friends. Ha! I do wish they would chip in a little $$$ for all their feed!

Senior Wisdom

Thanks to Dale Kiser, here are some wise thoughts he forwarded to me. 1) Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it the most never use it. 2) It’s not my age that bothers me; it’s the side effects. 3) I’m on two diets. I wasn’t getting enough food on one. 4) As we seniors have gotten older, some think we’ve become lazy. No, the truth is we’ve become more energy efficient. 5) Turns out that being a “senior” is mostly just googling how to do stuff.

Humor

Our 17 year old grandson, Dylan, recently got pulled over for speeding (that part is true). The Chicago officer told him he checked his speed at 102 mph, but Dylan insisted he was doing 85. “Why do you think that?” asked the officer. Dylan said, “Because, the speedometer only goes to 85 and I had the gas pedal pushed all the way to the floor!” Pinocchio went on-line to Ancestry.com. His results: Oak 60%, Pine 20%, Maple 10 % and 10% unknown. Patient: “Doctor, the problem is that obesity runs in our family.” Doctor: “No, the problem is that no one runs in your family!”