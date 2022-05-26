Orion boys baseball plays for regional championship

Mindy Carls

Orion baseball squared off with two Three Rivers West foes in Class 2A regional action last week.

The Chargers defeated the Rockridge Rockets 4-1 in semifinals on Wednesday, May 18, in Sherrard. On a stormy Saturday morning, May 21, Sherrard overwhelmed Orion 15-7.

Orion 4, Rockridge 1

Orion led 1-0 through three innings. Rockridge deadlocked the score in the top of the fourth.

Charger Quinn Hoftender waited out a 3-1 pitch and was rewarded with a base on balls. Blayden Murdock went in to run for Hoftender.

One out later, Murdock stole second. He upended the infielder on the play.

Drake Gunn singled into center field, scoring Murdock for a 2-1 edge. Alex Edwards lashed a single into left field, moving Gunn to second. Gunn stole third.

Jared Mohr went in for Edwards and stole second.

Gavin Awbrey singled and went to second on the throw while Gunn and Mohr raced home to give Orion a 4-1 lead that would hold up for the win.

Orion outhit Rockridge 6-5. Cole Kratzberg, Hoftender, Andrew Meiresonne, Gunn, Edwards and Awbrey each had a single.

Collecting RBIs were Awbrey, two, and Hoftender and Gunn, one each.

Kratzberg, Gunn, Mohr and Murdock scored the runs.

Meiresonne, Gunn, Kratzberg, Mohr and Murdock each stole a base.

Orion stranded two runners and Rockridge, nine.

Hoftender collected the win. In seven innings, he gave up one run, earned, on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

Orion committed four errors and Rockridge none.

Sherrard 15, Orion 7

The game was tied 1-1 going into the third inning. Sherrard plated six runners, only to have Orion respond with five in the bottom of the third. The Tigers added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth for an 11-6 lead.

Orion added a run in the home half of the sixth, but Sherrard added four in the top of the seventh.

Sherrard outhit Orion 19-7. Chargers with hits were Meiresonne and Awbrey with two each and Stropes, Hoftender and Edwards with one apiece.

Stropes cranked out a triple and Hoftender a double.

Hoftender and Stropes drove in two runs each and Connor Green one.

Kratzberg scored two runs and Stropes, Meiresonne, Gunn, Murdock and Green, one each.

Meiresonne stole three bases; Gunn, two, and Kratzberg, one.

Orion left seven on base and Sherrard left 12.

Four Chargers took the mound. Stropes pitched three innings, giving up seven runs, four earned, on nine hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Derek Dykeman worked 3-1/3 innings. He allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits and one walk. He struck out one.

Meiresonne took the mound next. He threw 19 pitches, including seven strikes, to four batters without recording any outs. He allowed three runs, all unearned, on one hit and two walks.

Dathan Moore threw two-thirds of a scoreless inning. He was charged with one hit and no walks while striking out one.

Orion made three errors and Sherrard two