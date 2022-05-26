Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Make History in Regional Win!

The Ridgewood Spartans Softball team claimed a sweet victory on Friday, May 20th. The Spartans shutout the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars 4-0 to hoist the IHSA Regional Plaque over their heads for the first time in program history. The Spartans advanced to the Class A Sectional Tournament in Williamsfield beginning on Tuesday, May 24th at 6:30.

Sophomore Ace Mya Brown mowed down 19 Mustang Fillies in the Regional Semifinal on Tuesday, May 17th in the Spartans’ opening game. Brown threw a no hitter as the Spartans blanked Morrisson 4-0 to advance to the championship against ROWVA-Williamsfield.

Ridgewood got on the board in the top of the second taking advantage of one of the five Fillie errors as Clara Franks scored on a hard ground ball hit by Becca Lindsey. The Spartans scored on Morrisson mishaps in the third and fourth innings but an rbi double by Alexis Yarborough in the sixth gave the Spartans their fourth run of the game. Yarborough was one for three while both Becca Lindsey and Clara Franks added singles for the Spartans with Lindsey going 1-3 and Franks 1-2.

The Spartans got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second of the championship game against ROWVA-Williamsfield. Shortstop Clara Franks drove in Alexis Yarborough with a single to center, Yarborough had reached earlier on a single to left. However, it was the bottom of the fourth when the Spartans opened the game up. Kerigan Lewis started the Spartan rally with a walk, followed by a double from Mya Brown which set up an rbi single from Becca Lindsey to plate three Spartans to give Ridgewood the 4-0 lead.

It was more than enough for Brown who led the Spartans to the title throwing all seven innings to get the shutout win. Brown allowed just five hits on the day while walking none and striking out eleven.

Rebels End Spartans’ Season

The Ridgewood Spartans opened the IHSA State Baseball tournament with a regional quarterfinal matchup against Stark County on Monday, May 16th in Woodhull. The Rebels put up four runs in the sixth inning to end the Spartans' season with a 7-3 win.

Stark County got on the board in the top of the first, scoring on an error against the Spartans starting pitcher Keagan Hixson. Hixson would go two innings allowing two runs, both of them earned off of two hits while walking three and striking out two. Stark County added a run in the top of the second on a single to center.

The Spartans got on the board in the bottom of the third with back to back singles by Sean Watt and Keagan Hixson. Watt scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the lead in half while Hixson scored on a single to center by Draven Smith to tie the game. Ridgewood took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Sean Watt single which scored Zac Arredondo.

The Spartans held the lead until the top of the sixth when two hit batsmen combined with a double and an error gave the Rebels a four run inning and the lead for good. A late insurance run in the seventh put Stark County up 7-3.

Draven Smith took the loss for Ridgewood in relief going four and a third innings allowing five runs, two of them earned off of five hits while striking out four and walking none.

Sean Watt, Keagan Hixson, and Draven Smith each notched two hits apiece in the game. The Spartans finished the season 4-18.

Ridgewood Races in BPC.

The Ridgewood Spartans competed in their last tune up before the IHSA Sectional meet in Bushnell Prairie City Invitational on Monday, May 16th. The Spartans placed third overall with 68.5 team points. Monmouth Roseville won the meet with 144.5 points.

Complete Results: 100m dash. 10th, Couture, Ryle 12.60. 15th, Kessinger, Lucas 12.91. 200m dash. 6th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 25.36. 15th, Catour 26.62. 400m dash. 4th, Francis, Ryan 56.32. 11th, Moriarity, Preston 1:00. 800m run. 7th, VerHeecke, Gavin 2:24.49. 8th, VanHyfte, Matt 2:24.54. 1600m run. 3rd, Larson, Kaden 5:27. 3200m run. 6th, Samuelson, Jager 13:25. 110m Hurdles. 4th, Maness, Lukas 19.17. 6th, Petrie, Sam 19.77. 300m Hurdles. 1st, Maness, Lukas 46.33. Relays. 4x100m relay. 7th, Veloz, Meric, Francis, Maness, McDonough, Gavin 47.83. 4x200m relay. 6th, Veloz, Kessinger, Lucas, Catour, McDonough 1:42. 4x400m relay. 6th, Kessinger, Francis, Maness, McDonough 3:52. 4x800m relay. 3rd, VanHyfte, VerHeecke, Nodine, Carson, Avila-Rubio 9:53. Field Events. Shot Put. 11th, Anderson, Ty 10.39m. 17th, Robbins, Nick 9.37m. Discus 9th, Johnson, Jake 30.02m. 14th, Robbins 25.76m. High Jump. 4th, Sandberg, Roy 1.57m. 6th, Petrie, Sam 1.52m. Long Jump. 3rd, Petrie 5.72m. 7th, Nodine 5.31m. Triple Jump. 1st, VanHyfte 11.73m. 2nd, Gotthardt, Aaron 11.30m.

Two Spartans Advance to State!

Two Ridgewood Spartan Boys are headed to Charleston. Aaron Gotthardt, a senior and Fernando Avila-Rubio punched their tickets at the IHSA Sectional Track Meet at Wethersfield High School on Friday, May 20th. Gotthardt qualified in the triple jump with a state qualifying distance of 12.57 meters which gave him third place in the meet. Avila Rubio qualified in the 3200m run. The sophomore covered the two miles in 10:29 taking second place in the meet.

The Spartans as a team finished thirteenth in the meet with 18 points, Elmwood won the Sectional trophy with 82 points. Both Gotthard and Avila-Rubio will compete Friday, May 27th in Charleston.

Complete Results: 100m dash. 11th, Veloz, Meric 12.24. 23rd, Kessinger, Lucas 12.94. 200m dash. 15th, Catour, Ryle 26.04. 24th, Moriarity, Preston 27.37. 400m dash. 8th, Francis, Ryan 57.03. 14th, Moriarity 1:00. 800m run. 7th, VanHyfte, Matt 2:17. VerHeecke, Gavin 2:28. 1600m run. 6th, Avila Rubio, Fernando 5:04. 14th, Larson, Kaden 5:27. 3200m run. 2nd, Avila-Rubio 10:29. 13th, Samuelson, Jager 12:59. 110m Hurdles. 10th, Maness, Lukas 19.28. 12th, Petrie, Sam 20.24. 300m Hurdles. 7th, Maness 45.61. 12th, Gotthardt, Aaron 47.03. Relays. 4x100m relay. 10th, Veloz, Francis, Maness, McDonough, Gavin 47.25. 4x200m relay. 9th, Veloz, Kessinger, Catour, McDonough 1:40. 4x400m relay. 11th, Kessinger, McDonough, Maness, Francis 3:52. 4x800m relay. 10th, VanHyfte, VerHeecke, Nodine, Carson, Larson 10:24. Field Events. Shot Put. 20th, Anderson, Ty 10.33m. 27th, Robbins, Nick 9.87m. Discus 13th, Johnson, Jake 31.51m. 27th, Robbins 25.15m. Long Jump. 6th, Petrie 5.73m. 16th, Nodine 5.38m. Triple Jump. 3rd, Gotthardt 12.57m. 5th, VanHyfte, Matt 12.05m.