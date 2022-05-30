Geneseo baseball wins close contest

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Varsity Baseball Team added an 8-7 victory in a close game with United Township High School.

The teams were tied at seven in the sixth inning when the UT pitcher allowed one run for the Maple Leafs.

Geneseo had seven hits in the game and UTHS totaled 11. Geneseo’s Jaden Weinzierl and Thomas Henson both managed multiple hits and both players had two hits to lead the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs collected six runs in the fifth inning with Andrew Nelson, Calvin Pettit and AJ Weller all driving in runs.

Kruiz Ludwig was the winning pitcher by not allowing any runs on any hits in one and one-third inning, walking zero. Jack Hursman pitched two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.