Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Bishop Hill Events

There are lots of good things going on this Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bishop Hill, IL. At 10 a.m. I will be giving a 1 hour WWII presentation at the air conditioned, Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of the main street. It will be free, but donations are welcomed. At 1 p.m. there will be an ABBA tribute concert in the village park. It will also be free to the public. While you’re in Bishop Hill, make sure to take in all the historical sites and check out one of the fine restaurants for lunch. I should add, Todd DeDecker is credited with helping to bring many neat events to historic Bishop Hill.

LL&W Barge Party

The Living Lands & Waters “Barge Party” is back!! This great organization is celebrating their 25 years of cleaning America’s rivers. What better place to host the event then at the Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, IL. It includes a Fish Fry & Shrimp Boil, Wine Pull, Silent Auction, Art Auction, Barge Tours, Cash Bar, and live music by Aaron Kamm and the One Drops. The event is on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75.00 per person. For a reserved table of 8 it is $600.00. Table reservations are limited.

Downton Abby

We saw this Downton Abby: A New Era movie on May 20th. We are “Downton Abby” groupies and really enjoyed the second full length movie. I think there was a little more humor and less dramatic situations. I think it has finally run its course and I doubt there will be a third feature film. Whatever, the “DA: A New Era” movie is well worth the price of the ticket.

Kids Fishing Contest

This is a reminder that the Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their annual “Youth Fishing Contest” on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The event will be held starting at 8 a.m. and will end at 12 Noon. It’s all free and there will be lots of nice prizes. Only fishing from shore is allowed. Bait is supplied free from Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle. It all happens at the Ikes Park, one mile north of Geneseo off Rt. 82. The contest is for kids 2 to 16 and they can be from any town to participate.

Kiwanis Hosts Ikes

A week ago, two representatives from the Geneseo Izaak Walton League were invited to be program speakers at a Geneseo Kiwanis meeting. They were Vic Bianchetta, left, and Brian Herron, center, in photo. The two gave an excellent presentation on the achievements of both the local and national league. Jim Wethington, Kiwanis President (right in photo), presented the two speakers with Kiwanis ink pens.

Some Dan D Humor

1) This will be the first year we’re not going to Hawaii because of the Covid 19. Normally we don’t go because we can’t afford it!

2) I’m not saying I’m old and worn out, but I make sure I’m nowhere near the curb on trash day!

3) I’m responsible for what I say, not what you understand.

4) I put my scale in the bathroom corner and that’s where the little liar will stay until it apologizes.

5) Frosting on the cake: Good moms let you lick the beaters. I only wish my mom would have turned them off first!