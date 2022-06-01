Geneseo Middle School track wins at state

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Middle School track athletes captured several honors at the IESA State Championship Meet held in East Peoria, including earning 36 medals, four state champions, four state records, two school records and a second place team trophy.

Seventh grader Finn Schaad broke the 7th grade boys’ school record in the pole vault with a leap of 9’9” and Jerry Maciejewski broke the 7th grade boys’ school record in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.72.

This year was the first year of Class 4A so if an athlete won an event in that class, they set a state record. They are:

-Jocelyn Cechowicz – 8th grade girls’ pole vault.

-Finn Schaad – 7th grade boys’ pole vault.

-Jerry Maciejewski – 7th grade 800m run.

-7th grade girls; 4 x 100m relay – Megan Hursman, Payton Boone, Aya Stroh, Leah Falk.

MEDAL WINNERS:

-Jocelyn Cechowicz, 8th grade girls’ pole vault – 1st place.

-Leah Falk – 7th grade girls' 400m dash – 7th place.

-Jerry Maciejewski – 7th grade boys’ 400m dash – second place.

-Cedric Kehoe – 8th grade boys 400m dash – 8th place.

-Jayden Burrage – 7th grade boys’ discus – 7th place.

-Finn Schaad – 7th grade boys’ pole vault – 1st place.

-Jack Kriess – 7th grade boys’ pole vault – 5th place.

-Bella Brown – 7th grade girls’ shot put – 4th place.

-Mathew Darnall – 8th grade boys’ pole vault – 2nd place.

-Lizzie Rapps – 8th grade girls’ 200m dash – 6th place.

-Jerry Maciejewski – 7th grade 800m run – 1st place.

-7th grade girls’ 4 x 100m relay – Megan Hursman, Payton Boone, Aya Stroh, Lea Falk (alternate Claire Swanson) – 1st place.

-8th grade girls’ 4 x 100m relay – Katy Wilson, Madison Reade, Lizzie Rapps, Nina Schmedding (alternate Charlotte Kroll) – 2nd place.

-8th grade boys’ 4x100m relay – Gavin Hintgen, Wesley Schaapveld, Isaac Nixon, Cedric Kehoe (alternate Grayson Carlson) – 7th place.

-7th grade girls’ 4x400m relay – Megan Hursman, Aya Stroh, Ayla Schulz, Leah Falk (alternate Molly Snyder) – 8th place.

-7th grade boys’ 4x400m relay – Jerry Maciejewski, Keaton Ariano, Finn Schaad, Jack Mickley (alternate Micah Johnson) – 8th place.