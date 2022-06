Claudia Loucks

The baseball season came to an end for Geneseo High School players in the Regional game against the Streator Bulldogs - 10-6.

The Maple Leafs totaled 10 hits in the game and Thomas Henson, Cooper Matthews, Jaden Weinzierl and Nash Clementz all collected multiple hits. Henson was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Geneseo in hits.

Jake Nelms took the loss for Geneseo.