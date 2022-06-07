Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Kids Fishing Derby

The Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their annual “Ikes Youth Fishing Rodeo” on Saturday, June 11, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 noon. This very popular event will be held at the Ikes Park, 1 mile north of Geneseo. It is for ages 2–16. It is all free with lots of nice prizes to be given away. Last year there were 80 kids that participated in the event. Fishing will be from the canal shore only. No boats! Bait is free courtesy of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle.

Senior Fishing Derby

Hey, we can’t leave out we older anglers. The Geneseo Izaak Walton League will also host their annual “Senior Fishing Derby” on Saturday, June 18, starting at 8 to 10:30 a.m. It is for ages 55 to 100. It is all free and you do not need a fishing license because Illinois Free Fishing Days are Friday, June 17 thru Monday, June 20th. Prizes handed out at 10:45 a.m. Fishing will be from the canal shore only. No boats! Bait is free courtesy of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle.

Maple City Band

Wow! ‘Ye old Maestro, Alan Kiser, has great MCB concerts lined up for this month and next. There are now over 90 musicians in the band. The following are the dates they will perform: Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. on June 7, 14, 21 and Monday, July 4th at 1 p.m. The Geneseo Kiwanis will also be hosting their “Pork in the Park” on July 4th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park’s pavilion. The MCB will provide desserts under their tent. On July 12th the Maple City German Band will perform at 7 p.m. The last MCB concert will be on July 19 at 7 p.m. Make sure to attend the other concerts in the Geneseo Park on June 28, July 26, and August 9. Lastly, don’t forget to check out the ice cream socials under the park’s pavilion. Great music, great food, great time!!

The Dahlquist Boys

These two “pro?” anglers, Gary & Tom, invited me to go catfishing two weeks ago on Rock River. We launched Tom’s yacht at the Cleveland’s boat ramp and off we three went in search of Mr. Whiskers. We tried various spots, but it was just one of those days. We used three or four types of stink bait, but still, no bumps. We ended up with two little fiddlers. They invited me to go with them again to fish Old Man River. I said, “Sure!” (Now I just have to figure an excuse not to go). I’m kidding, of course! I enjoyed their company and it was nice to get away from gardening and pulling weeds!

Dinosaur Humor

What do you call a T. Rex that has noting interesting to say? A dino-bore. What do you call a T. Rex that hits a homerun? A dino-score. What kind of material do dinosaurs use for the floors of their homes? Rep-tiles. What do you call a T. Rex that fools with fireworks? Dino-mite.