Orion coaches schedule sports camps

Mindy Carls

Soccer, volleyball and flag football athletes in the Orion school district have opportunities to hone their skills in camps and leagues this summer.

For registration forms, visit orionschools.us. Click on the District tab and then on Sports Leagues and Camps.

Soccer camp

The Orion-Sherrard Super Skills Soccer Camp for girls in ninth through 12th grades will be from Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17. Sessions will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on the Orion Soccer Club fields behind C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion.

Boys and girls in kindergarten, first grade and second grade will have camp from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, behind C.R. Hanna.

Registration is due two weeks before the first session to ensure the camper will receive a T-shirt.

For more information, phone coach Rick Cline at (309) 230-7717.

Summer soccer league

The Orion-Sherrard United Instructional Summer Soccer League will hold six sessions focusing on a different technical skill each week. Sessions will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15 through July 20, on the soccer fields behind C.R. Hanna.

Players from third through eighth grades are eligible to participate.

After downloading the form from the school district website, scan the QR code on the form to register. The deadline is Tuesday, June 7, to guarantee receiving a T-shirt.

Payment may be made by Venmo or check.

Volleyball camp

Varsity coach Sydney Adams has scheduled three camps:

• Ninth through 12th grades — 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, through Thursday, June 23.

• Third through fifth grades — 10 a.m. to noon. Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21.

• Sixth through eighth grades — 10 a.m. to noon. Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23.

All sessions will be in the Orion High School gym. Because of construction, campers will need to use the entrance by the Charger Field gate and walk down the hall to the gym.

Campers should wear shorts, T-shirts and gym shoes and bring their own water bottles.

The registration date to guarantee a shirt was Friday, June 3. Although that date has passed, players can still register for camp.

For more information, phone Adams at (309) 235-4420.

Orion-Sherrard Soccer Club

Registration is underway for Orion Soccer Club’s fall 2022 and spring 2023 seasons. Sunday, July 31, is the last day to register.

Fall practices begin in August, followed by six Saturday games in September and October. The spring season will have six matches in April and May.

Players from kindergarten through eighth grade will be assigned to co-ed teams in Under 6, U-8, U-10, U-12 and U-14 divisions. Children must have been born before Aug. 31, 2017, to play.

Flag football league

The Charger Flag Football League is open to children in kindergarten through fourth grade. Age divisions will be kindergarten, first and second grades and third and fourth grades.

Games will be played on Monday evenings.

For more information, phone Lyndsey Haars at (309) 798-8700 or visit the Orion Flag Football page on Facebook.