Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Season Wrap Up

Ridgewood Spartans held their awards recognition banquet on Tuesday, May 31st. The Spartans, playing with only one senior and the rest of the team consisting of freshmen and sophomores finished with a record of 4-18.

Three Spartans were given LTC East All Academic recognition including Owen Anderson, Malcolm Secymore, and Garrett Vincent.

Senior Keagan Hixson was put on the LTC East 1st team as a pitcher. Hixson struck out 40 during the season while only walking 24. Sean Watt and Garrett Vincent were also put on the first team squad while Draven Smith was given Honorable Mention accolades. Vincent led the Spartans in hits with 19 for the season.

Team awards were also given out to the following players. Most Valuable Pitcher- Keagan Hixson, Most Valuable Infielder- Zak Arredondo, Most Valuable Outfielder- Keagan Hixson, Golden Glove Award- Zak Arredondo, Silver Slugger Award- Garrett Vincent, Hustle Award- Sean Watt, Most Improved Player- Kholby Grant, Purple Heart Award- Kholby Grant and Draven Smith, given to the player hit by the most pitches.