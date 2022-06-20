Orion Track names award winners

Mindy Carls

When the track season started, Logan Hohl had his hands full with the Orion boys, but the Orion girls needed a coach, too.

Fortunately, retired coach Scott Briney was available.

Briney gave him the help he needed, Hohl said. But they didn’t have much time to sort out who should be doing what.

Everything worked out for state qualifiers Olivia Thompsen and Mary Mohr. Sophomore Thompson ran in the 3200-meter race in Charleston. She finished 18th in 12 minutes, 14.90 seconds. Mohr, a freshman, competed in the pole vault but did not clear the opening height.

Meanwhile, the boys had no one qualifying for state, Hohl said. They are very young, but if they continue to go out, stay positive and get other boys excited about coming out, they will do well in the future.

So many schools are building all-weather tracks and holding big meets that it’s hard to get athletes experience when coaches can enter only two per event, Hohl said.

The teams had to cope with poor weather this spring, the boys coach said.

Briney delivered his part of the program from his home in Geneseo because of COVID-19 precautions.

“Between the weather and our schedule, it was difficult to get continuity in our training,” he said. “Plus, I had a very late start as a coach. Still, the girls worked hard and performed well.”

The girls worked hard and did what they were asked, he said. They finished in the top half of the sectional meet, where they had eight personal records.

At state, Thomsen was in the clerk’s tent waiting for her race to start when a 2-hour weather delay was called, Briney said. She still ran a personal best.

Orion had no freshman girls, the coach said.

Award winners for the boys were Dayne Gibbons, Most Valuable (track events) and Coaches Award; Christian Lapsey, Most Valuable (field events); Kade Scharpman and Lapsey, Most Dedicated, and Adam Farhan, Most Improved.

Thomsen was named Most Valuable (track events); Mohr, Most Valuable (field events); Gretchen Kerker, Most Dedicated; Abby Bindewald, Most Improved, and Anika Duhs, Coaches Award.

Boys receiving varsity letters were Gabe Laleman, Joe Hogan, Adam Farhan, Daylen Dekeyrel, Christian Lapsey, Cash Duhs, Braxton Story, Blake Hunter, Kade Scharpman, Tyler Anderson, Eric Thorndyke, Nick Sturtewagen, Lance Moore and Dayne Gibbons.

Girls presented with varsity letters were Courtney Farwell, Gretchen Kerker, Mackinzie Washburn, Maggie Nedved, Mary Mohr, Karly Wampler, Olivia Thomsen, Anika Duhs, Kylee Hanson, Kennedy Ketron, Emily Hickerson, Delaney Taets and Abby Bindewald.

Boys top 10 bests

These 2022 performances ranked among the top 10 during Hohl’s nine years as coach.

400 relay —Tyler Anderson, Cash Duhs, Braxton Story, Dayne Gibbons, 48.07 seconds.

Sprint medley relay —Anderson, Joe Brandt, Story, Gibbons, 1:45.06.

Distance medley relay —Anderson, Story, Duhs, Gibbons, 4:12.07.

Shot put — Christian Lapsey 40-2 1/2, Blake Hunter 37-5.

Discus — Lapsey 103-8, Daniel Rittenhouse 94-3 1/4.

Long jump — Anderson 17-11, Gibbons 17-0 1/4.

100 dash — Anderson 12.07, Duhs 12.29.

200 dash — Gibbons 24.53.

400 dash — Gibbons 54.60.

800 run — Kade Scharpman 2:16.45.

1600 run — Scharpman 5:19.90.

Girls personal bests

Shot put — Gretchen Kerker 27-3, Courtney Farwell 25-8, Abby Bindewald 24-11,

Discus — Bindewald 77-9, Kerker 75-6, Farwell 45-7,

Long jump — Delaney Taets 14-4, Kylee Hanson 12-11, Karly Wampler 12-8.

Triple jump — Taets 28-10,

High jump — Mackinzie Washburn 4-8, Emily Hickerson 4-6.

Pole vault — Mary Mohr 7-6.

100 dash — Hanson 14.20, Kennedy Ketron 14.27, Wampler 15.62.

200 dash — Hickerson 28.85, Ketron 28.97, Hanson 31.25, Washburn 31.63, Wampler 33.48.

400 dash — Ketron 1:08.94, Anika Duhs, 1:10.86.

800 run — Thomsen 2:31.96, Duhs 2:47.49, Maggie Nedved 3:50.15.

1600 run — Thomsen 5:39.84, Duhs 6:27.0, Nedved 8:13.

3200 run — Thomsen 12:14.92, Duhs 13:31.68, Nedved 17:55.47.