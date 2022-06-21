Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Youth Fishing Derby

Wow! Was that ever a grand success! The Geneseo Izaak Walton League had their annual “Youth Fishing Derby” on Saturday, June 11th. There were 90 kids between ages 2 and 16 that participated. Many trophies and door prizes were handed out. A free lunch was provided for all the kids and adults. The weather was beautiful and the fish were hungry! The following kids won a trophy and/or new fishing items.

Age group 2-5: 1st Place: Ezekiel Medina; 2nd P. Micah Medina; 3rd P. Grace Flaherty; 4th P. Connor Flaherty; 5th P. Eliza Shoemaker; 6th P. Brynley Clendenin;

Age group 6-9: 1st Place: Shae Robertson; 2nd P. Madelyn Flaherty; 3rd P. Hadley Abbott; 4th P. Harper Peters; 5th P. Camryn ? 6th P. Hudson Joseph;

Age group 10-12: 1st Place: Faith Kuster; 2nd P. Savanna Thompson; 3rd P. Makayla Harris; 4th P. Tylaiha McNeal; 5th P. Ella Johnson; 6th P. Hannah Wildemuth; Age group 13-16: 1st Place: Kjerstin Wildemuch; 2nd P. Jessa Gramling; 3rd P. LeAnn Oleson; 4th P. Tyler Tafoyen; 5th P. Cora Gorman; 6th P. Seth McIntire.

What determined 1st to 6th place was the total inches of all the fish caught by an individual. A big “Thank You” to all those volunteers, individuals and businesses who contributed to a very successful and fun morning at the Ikes Park.

Middle School Band

The Geneseo Middle School Band will perform in the City Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. I believe they start their concert at 7 p.m. The Geneseo Performing Arts Council (GPAC) will host the ice cream social. It is especially important to support these young musicians.

Joke

Sue DeBruyckere frantically called the fire department to report a fire in her neighborhood. The 911 dispatcher asked, “How do we get there?” Sue replied, “Don’t you still have those big red fire trucks?”

Whale Watching

If you “ever” get the chance to go whale watching, do so! For years we would visit my mother and stepfather on Cape Cod. It was just a half hour drive from their home to catch a whale watching boat. One time a humpback came right next to our boat and just looked at us. It was an amazing thing to witness. In the latest publication of Smithsonian there is a chart that shows protecting whales is really paying off. In 1972 the humpback whale population was less than 5,000. With important regulations in 1972, 1979, 1986 and 2021 the International Whaling Commission has shown an increase in the Western South Atlantic humpback at close to 30,000 of the ocean’s largest creatures. The Southern right whale has rebounded more slowly, but that is because they traditionally calves less often than humpbacks. So, if your summer vacation takes you to an ocean where you can go whale watching, take the opportunity of a lifetime and watch these giant mammals.

Hooppole

This small town got its name from a Geneseo hunter. He was also a barrel maker. He was hunting one day and came about a grove of trees that would be good for making barrels. He needed hoops and poles to make the barrels. The town was soon called, Hooppole Grove, but the townspeople eventually wanted one word so they dropped the “Grove.”

Humor

Which skunk lives in a church? Pepe le Pew. When is a sheep like a dog? When it has fleece. What do you call it when a bull swallows a stick of dynamite? A-bomb-in-a-bull. Sharon asks Vic, “What do you call a deer with no eyes?” Vic says, “No-eye deer!” Bears don’t wear shoes because they go bear foot. What do you call a pampered cow? Spoiled milk. Ha! Not so humorist is hitting “80” today. Ugh!!